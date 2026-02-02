Indore News: Over 5,000 Animal Bite Cases Reported In January; Children And Women Among Worst Affected | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Animal bite cases surged alarmingly in the city at the start of the new year, with over 5,300 people injured in January 2026 alone, raising serious public health concerns. Hospital records show that stray dogs remain the biggest threat, though cats, monkeys, rats and even snakes were also involved in attacks.

Data from Hukumchand Polyclinic Hospital (Lal Hospital) reveal that more than 2,000 women and children were among those bitten, highlighting their increased vulnerability. Doctors said most victims required anti-rabies vaccination, while several suffered deep wounds needing stitches and advanced medical care.

Children and minors accounted for over 1,010 cases last month. Of these, 844 were bitten by stray dogs, followed by cats (36), monkeys (18), rats (11) and other animals. Health officials said children are often unable to react quickly to sudden attacks, making them easy targets.

Women were also severely affected, with around 1,008 cases reported. Stray dogs accounted for 883 bites, while cats, monkeys and rats caused the remaining injuries.

Men formed the largest group numerically, with 3,282 cases. Among them, 3,065 were bitten by stray dogs, while others were injured by cats, monkeys and rats. Two snake bite cases were also reported.

Lal Hospital superintendent Dr Ashutosh Sharma expressed concern over the rising severity of dog bite cases. He said many wounds were deep and complicated, requiring referrals to other hospitals even after anti-rabies injections.

The growing stray dog menace is making these incidents more dangerous by the day, he said, urging urgent preventive measures.