MP News: BJP Hails Development Plan, Congress Disappointed After Union Budget 2026 | File Pic (Representative Image)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Mixed reactions greeted the Union Budget 2026. Congress described the budget as “far from dreams” and lacking a clear path for development, while the BJP called it a plan of hope and progress for youth, farmers, women and entrepreneurs.

Development-focused plan for farmers: Shivraj

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan praised the budget, calling it a development-focused plan for farmers, villages and the poor. He highlighted Rs 1.62 lakh crore for agriculture and Rs 2.73 lakh crore for rural development.

He said the budget will boost jobs, industries, energy security and basic services, helping India become self-reliant and move faster towards growth.

Nothing for MP: Kamal Nath

Former CM Kamal Nath said, “The central government’s budget presented today is completely directionless. It lacks vision for farmers, youth, women, tribals, Dalits, OBCs and all sections of society. Madhya Pradesh has been completely neglected and treated unfairly.”

No relief for common people: Umang Singhar

Leader of opposition Umang Singhar said the government has been promising since 2014 to double farmers’ income, but farmers in Madhya Pradesh still struggle to sell crops at fair prices. The budget does not clearly mention whether the government will buy maize and other crops at MSP.

Budget of development, trust: Hemant Khandelwal

BJP State president Hemant Khandelwal said, “This budget is a major step towards a fear-free tax system and provides relief to every section of society. Whether farmers, youth, women, industrialists, or businesspeople, this budget includes positive provisions for everyone.”

Nothing for dreams shown 12 years back: Patwari

State Congress president Jitu Patwari said, “This budget is neither for the poor, nor for middle class, nor for farmers, women or youth. It remains silent on the declining economy, weak rupee and investment crisis. The health budget has been cut by Rs 3,686 crore and education by Rs 6,701 crore.”

Priority for health sector: Rajendra Shukla

Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla expressed happiness over special priority given to health in the budget. Under the BioPharma Shakti initiative, a target of Rs 10,000 crore investment has been set for the next five years, which will make India self-reliant in biological and biosimilar medicines.

Welfare-oriented budget: Jagdish Devda

Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda said, “This development-oriented budget ensures all-round upliftment of every section of society, including farmers, youth, women, labourers and the middle class. It provides a strong foundation for strengthening the Indian economy, accelerating job creation, expanding infrastructure, and reinforcing social justice.”

Boost for every sector: VD Sharma

MP VD Sharma said, “This budget will fulfil the resolve to make India a developed nation by 2047. It empowers youth, women, farmers, and the poor. Tourism, medical valleys, and improved tourism facilities will get a new direction. Skills related to tourism, from guides to other professions, will be strengthened in 20 iconic cities.”