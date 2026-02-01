 Bhopal News: GRP Nabs Foreign-Return Engineer For Train Thefts Linked To Gaming Addiction
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: GRP Nabs Foreign-Return Engineer For Train Thefts Linked To Gaming Addiction

Bhopal News: GRP Nabs Foreign-Return Engineer For Train Thefts Linked To Gaming Addiction

GRP arrested Pranjal Dixit, a foreign-returned B.Tech engineer from Lucknow, for multiple thefts in AC coaches of long-distance trains. CCTV footage led to his arrest after a Rajdhani Express theft at Bhopal. Police recovered gold jewellery worth ₹7 lakh. Dixit admitted stealing to fund his online gaming addiction.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, February 01, 2026, 10:05 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: 7 Accused Arrested For Kidnapping Hotel Owner | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Government Railway Police (GRP) have arrested a notorious high-profile thief involved in multiple thefts aboard long-distance trains, targeting sleeping passengers in AC coaches.

The accused, identified as Pranjal Dixit, a B.Tech graduate and foreign-returned professional from Lucknow, reportedly turned to crime due to his addiction to online gaming.

Railway Superintendent of Police Rahul Kumar Lodha said on January 20, Afsha Begum (52), a resident of Agra, reported that she was travelling from Agra to Mumbai in the AC-1 coach of Rajdhani Express when, at Bhopal railway station, an unidentified miscreant stole her purse containing gold jewellery, cash worth Rs 35,000 and documents worth Rs 3.40 lakh.

GRP officials said that after scanning footage from nearly 200 CCTV cameras, the suspect, Pranjal Dixit, was taken into custody. During interrogation, Dixit confessed to committing thefts in separate train journeys. Officials said Pranjal, a Lucknow resident, had studied B.Tech at Pune University, worked abroad, and returned to India before developing an addiction to online gaming.

FPJ Shorts
'Good Riddance': Priyanka Chaturvedi Takes Dig At Pakistan As PAK Govt Boycotts Match Against India In ICC T20 World Cup 2026
'Good Riddance': Priyanka Chaturvedi Takes Dig At Pakistan As PAK Govt Boycotts Match Against India In ICC T20 World Cup 2026
ISPL Season 3: Skipper Jignesh Patel’s Last-ball Heroics Seal Ahmedabad Lions Playoffs Spot In Thriller Against Tiigers Of Kolkata
ISPL Season 3: Skipper Jignesh Patel’s Last-ball Heroics Seal Ahmedabad Lions Playoffs Spot In Thriller Against Tiigers Of Kolkata
Tom Marquand Guides Fynbos To Historic Indian Derby Victory
Tom Marquand Guides Fynbos To Historic Indian Derby Victory
Mumbai Secure First-Innings Lead, Set Up Ranji Quarterfinal Clash Vs Karnataka
Mumbai Secure First-Innings Lead, Set Up Ranji Quarterfinal Clash Vs Karnataka
Read Also
Union Budget 2026 Updates: Scholarships, Student Loans Will Ease Education Expense For Middle...
article-image

Police recovered gold jewellery worth around Rs 7 lakh from Dixit, including a mangalsutra pendant, two gold chains, a pair of earrings and two rings. The accused claimed to have lost the stolen cash in online gaming and betting.

GRP has registered four theft cases against him and produced Dixit before the court, which remanded him to police custody for further questioning to ascertain his involvement in other similar thefts.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: GRP Nabs Foreign-Return Engineer For Train Thefts Linked To Gaming Addiction
Bhopal News: GRP Nabs Foreign-Return Engineer For Train Thefts Linked To Gaming Addiction
MP News: Government Likely To Scrap GST On Affiliation Fees
MP News: Government Likely To Scrap GST On Affiliation Fees
Indore Budget Reactions: Housewives & Working Women Seek Relief From Inflation
Indore Budget Reactions: Housewives & Working Women Seek Relief From Inflation
Bhopal Metro News: Capacity 750, But Metro Gets Just 50 Riders Per Trip After A Dismal Fall
Bhopal Metro News: Capacity 750, But Metro Gets Just 50 Riders Per Trip After A Dismal Fall
Bhopal News: History Of Naxal Violence, Security Forces’ Bravery To Find Place In A Museum
Bhopal News: History Of Naxal Violence, Security Forces’ Bravery To Find Place In A Museum