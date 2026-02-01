Union Budget 2026: Budget Fails To Meet Government’s Pro-Farmer Intentions, Claims Bharatiya Kisan Sangh

Union Budget 2026: Budget Fails To Meet Govt’s Pro-Farmer Intentions, Claims Bharatiya Kisan Sangh |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Mohini Mohan Mishra, All India general secretary of the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS), said the Union Budget 2026 falls short of supporting small farmers.

He highlighted several concerns, including high GST on agricultural machinery, lack of promotion of schemes like Kisan Samman Nidhi, and failure to implement the announced increase in the Kisan Credit Card (KCC) limit to Rs 5 lakh.

Mishra also pointed out the absence of incentives for farmers practising natural farming to produce their own organic fertilizers through DBT, despite a government target for natural farming.

“There is no provision in the budget for checking and controlling chemical residues in crops across the country to support natural farming. Overall, what the government says is not reflected in the budget,” he said.

FM hits back at criticism

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday hit back at opposition's criticism of the Union Budget, stressing that the budget focuses on small and medium enterprises, farmers, and people working in rural areas amid global uncertainty.

"Politically, you want to criticise, you're welcome, please do it. But if you want to give me the facts on which you're basing your argument, I'm willing to hear and willing to reply to that," the Union Finance Minister said.