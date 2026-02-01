 Union Budget 2026: Budget Fails To Meet Government’s Pro-Farmer Intentions, Claims Bharatiya Kisan Sangh
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalUnion Budget 2026: Budget Fails To Meet Government’s Pro-Farmer Intentions, Claims Bharatiya Kisan Sangh

Union Budget 2026: Budget Fails To Meet Government’s Pro-Farmer Intentions, Claims Bharatiya Kisan Sangh

Bharatiya Kisan Sangh criticised Union Budget 2026 for failing to support small farmers. BKS leader Mohini Mohan Mishra cited high GST on farm machinery, weak push for Kisan Samman Nidhi, and non-implementation of the proposed ₹5 lakh KCC limit. He also flagged lack of incentives and safeguards for natural farming.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, February 01, 2026, 10:17 PM IST
article-image
Union Budget 2026: Budget Fails To Meet Govt’s Pro-Farmer Intentions, Claims Bharatiya Kisan Sangh |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Mohini Mohan Mishra, All India general secretary of the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS), said the Union Budget 2026 falls short of supporting small farmers.

He highlighted several concerns, including high GST on agricultural machinery, lack of promotion of schemes like Kisan Samman Nidhi, and failure to implement the announced increase in the Kisan Credit Card (KCC) limit to Rs 5 lakh.

Mishra also pointed out the absence of incentives for farmers practising natural farming to produce their own organic fertilizers through DBT, despite a government target for natural farming.

“There is no provision in the budget for checking and controlling chemical residues in crops across the country to support natural farming. Overall, what the government says is not reflected in the budget,” he said.

FPJ Shorts
'Good Riddance': Priyanka Chaturvedi Takes Dig At Pakistan As PAK Govt Boycotts Match Against India In ICC T20 World Cup 2026
'Good Riddance': Priyanka Chaturvedi Takes Dig At Pakistan As PAK Govt Boycotts Match Against India In ICC T20 World Cup 2026
ISPL Season 3: Skipper Jignesh Patel’s Last-ball Heroics Seal Ahmedabad Lions Playoffs Spot In Thriller Against Tiigers Of Kolkata
ISPL Season 3: Skipper Jignesh Patel’s Last-ball Heroics Seal Ahmedabad Lions Playoffs Spot In Thriller Against Tiigers Of Kolkata
Tom Marquand Guides Fynbos To Historic Indian Derby Victory
Tom Marquand Guides Fynbos To Historic Indian Derby Victory
Mumbai Secure First-Innings Lead, Set Up Ranji Quarterfinal Clash Vs Karnataka
Mumbai Secure First-Innings Lead, Set Up Ranji Quarterfinal Clash Vs Karnataka
Read Also
Union Budget 2026-27: Strategic Move To Push For Self-Reliance, Inclusive Growth Towards Viksit...
article-image

FM hits back at criticism

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday hit back at opposition's criticism of the Union Budget, stressing that the budget focuses on small and medium enterprises, farmers, and people working in rural areas amid global uncertainty.

"Politically, you want to criticise, you're welcome, please do it. But if you want to give me the facts on which you're basing your argument, I'm willing to hear and willing to reply to that," the Union Finance Minister said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: USICON 2026 Concludes With Message Of Organ Donation And Healthy Living
Indore News: USICON 2026 Concludes With Message Of Organ Donation And Healthy Living
Union Budget 2026: Orange Economy Poised For Growth
Union Budget 2026: Orange Economy Poised For Growth
Union Budget 2026: Budget Fails To Meet Government’s Pro-Farmer Intentions, Claims Bharatiya Kisan...
Union Budget 2026: Budget Fails To Meet Government’s Pro-Farmer Intentions, Claims Bharatiya Kisan...
MP News: Kerela Faces Dangerous Alliance Of Communist & Islamic Forces, Says Former Kerala DGP Jacob...
MP News: Kerela Faces Dangerous Alliance Of Communist & Islamic Forces, Says Former Kerala DGP Jacob...
Bhopal News: GRP Nabs Foreign-Return Engineer For Train Thefts Linked To Gaming Addiction
Bhopal News: GRP Nabs Foreign-Return Engineer For Train Thefts Linked To Gaming Addiction