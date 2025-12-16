 MP News: Mother Of Four Caught With Cannabis Worth ₹63K At Jabalpur Railway Station; Says She Does It For Funding Hobbies, Makeup & More
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Mother Of Four Caught With Cannabis Worth ₹63K At Jabalpur Railway Station; Says She Does It For Funding Hobbies, Makeup & More

MP News: Mother Of Four Caught With Cannabis Worth ₹63K At Jabalpur Railway Station; Says She Does It For Funding Hobbies, Makeup & More

Previously, a minor girl and another young woman had been arrested for carrying and selling cannabis. GRP authorities stated that they are treating the case seriously and are taking steps to prevent similar incidents in the future. The arrest highlights growing concerns over drug trafficking in public areas.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 04:15 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A woman drug peddler was caught with 3.35 kilograms of cannabis worth ₹63,000 by Jabalpur police at a railway station on Tuesday.

She was noticed standing in a suspicious manner near the lift, which prompted the police to stop and question her.

Upon questioning, the police recovered that the woman is a mother of four children, who allegedly carried out drug trafficking to fund her personal interests.

Read Also
MP News: 1 Dead, 3 Critical After Female Sub-Inspector Loses Control On Thar, Rams Into Vendors &...
article-image

According to information, she was found standing in a suspicious manner near the lift of a foot over bridge.

FPJ Shorts
Australia's Bondi Beach Shooting: 3 Indian Students Among 40 Injured In Sydney Terror Attack That Claimed 15 Lives
Australia's Bondi Beach Shooting: 3 Indian Students Among 40 Injured In Sydney Terror Attack That Claimed 15 Lives
HDFC Bank Gets RBI Approval To Raise Stake In IndusInd Bank Up To 9.5%
HDFC Bank Gets RBI Approval To Raise Stake In IndusInd Bank Up To 9.5%
IPL 2026 Auction: List Of All Sold And Unsold Players
IPL 2026 Auction: List Of All Sold And Unsold Players
IPL 2026 Auction: ₹16.75 Crore Loss! Venkatesh Iyer Moves To RCB For ₹7 Crore After KKR Bidding War
IPL 2026 Auction: ₹16.75 Crore Loss! Venkatesh Iyer Moves To RCB For ₹7 Crore After KKR Bidding War

Officials said the woman allegedly carried out drug trafficking to fund her personal interests, including hobbies and makeup.

She is now in police custody, and further investigations are being conducted to determine if others were involved in her network.

This is not the first case of its kind at the station.

Read Also
Bhopal News: 2 Students Go Missing From Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Search On
article-image

Previously, a minor girl and another young woman had been arrested for carrying and selling cannabis. GRP authorities stated that they are treating the case seriously and are taking steps to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The arrest highlights growing concerns over drug trafficking in public areas, including railway stations, and underscores the importance of vigilance by both law enforcement and the public.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Mother Of Four Caught With Cannabis Worth ₹63K At Jabalpur Railway Station; Says She Does...

MP News: Mother Of Four Caught With Cannabis Worth ₹63K At Jabalpur Railway Station; Says She Does...

IPL 2026 Auction: Check Out Top 3 Players From Madhya Pradesh Who Could Go Big

IPL 2026 Auction: Check Out Top 3 Players From Madhya Pradesh Who Could Go Big

Khajuraho International Film Festival Kicks Off; Celebration Dedicated To Late Veteran Actors...

Khajuraho International Film Festival Kicks Off; Celebration Dedicated To Late Veteran Actors...

IndiGo Flight Crisis Hits Khajuraho Film Fest 2025: Anumpam Kher's Flight Cancelled; Producer Raja...

IndiGo Flight Crisis Hits Khajuraho Film Fest 2025: Anumpam Kher's Flight Cancelled; Producer Raja...

MP News: 1 Dead, 3 Critical After Female Sub-Inspector Loses Control On Thar, Rams Into Vendors &...

MP News: 1 Dead, 3 Critical After Female Sub-Inspector Loses Control On Thar, Rams Into Vendors &...