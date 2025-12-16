MP News: Mother Of Four Caught With Cannabis Worth ₹63K At Jabalpur Railway Station; Says She Does It For Funding Hobbies, Makeup & More

Representative image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A woman drug peddler was caught with 3.35 kilograms of cannabis worth ₹63,000 by Jabalpur police at a railway station on Tuesday.

She was noticed standing in a suspicious manner near the lift, which prompted the police to stop and question her.

Upon questioning, the police recovered that the woman is a mother of four children, who allegedly carried out drug trafficking to fund her personal interests.

According to information, she was found standing in a suspicious manner near the lift of a foot over bridge.

Officials said the woman allegedly carried out drug trafficking to fund her personal interests, including hobbies and makeup.

She is now in police custody, and further investigations are being conducted to determine if others were involved in her network.

This is not the first case of its kind at the station.

Previously, a minor girl and another young woman had been arrested for carrying and selling cannabis. GRP authorities stated that they are treating the case seriously and are taking steps to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The arrest highlights growing concerns over drug trafficking in public areas, including railway stations, and underscores the importance of vigilance by both law enforcement and the public.