MP News: Girl Resists Molestation, Maternal Uncle Attacks Niece With Sickle In Mandla, Arrested For Attempt-To-Murder

MP News: Girl Resists Molestation, Uncle Attacks Niece With Sickle in Mandla, Arrested for Attempted Murder | Representational Image

Mandla (Madhya Pradesh): A man allegedly attacked his niece with a sickle for resisting molestation in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla, leaving her seriously injured.

According to reports, the incident took place on December 12. However, the victim's statement surfaced on Tuesday. While the victim was at her home, her maternal uncle attacked her with malicious intent. According to the victim, her uncle had previously molested her twice.

When she resisted this time, the uncle attacked her with a sickle, injuring her head and hand. The victim also stated that she was planning to file a complaint at the Ghugri police station on Friday, but the attack happened before she could do so.

After the incident, the accused himself carried his niece to the hospital on his shoulders. Upon receiving information, the police intercepted him on the way and took the injured niece to Ghugri hospital. After initial treatment, she was referred to the district hospital.

According to the police, a complaint was filed by the victim's sister-in-law. Based on the complaint, a case of attempted murder has been registered against the accused uncle, and he has been arrested.

The victim's statements are being recorded at the hospital. Based on the facts that emerge from the statements, other sections of the law will be added if necessary, and appropriate legal action will be taken.

Currently, the injured woman is undergoing treatment at the Mandla District Hospital. Further investigation into the case is underway.