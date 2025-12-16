MP News: 1 Dead, 3 Critical After Female Sub-Inspector Loses Control On Thar, Rams Into Vendors & Bikers On Indore–Bhopal Highway-- Video

MP News: Female Sub-Inspector's Thar Hits Four On Indore–Bhopal Highway, One Dead, Three Critically Injured --Video |

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): A female sub-inspector lost control of her Thar and rammed into roadside vendors and bikers, allegedly killing one on spot on Friday. Three sustained severe injuries and were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

According to eyewitnesses, SI Kiran Rajput, posted at Ashta Police station, was driving her Thar towards Bhopal, when she lost control. The car first stuck blanket vendors sitting along the footpath and then it collided with two motorcyclists.

Recently a video showing the aftermath of the incident is being widely circulated on social media. In the video, angry bystanders at the spot could be seen arguing with the accused and asking her to compensate for the victims' medical bills. A police official could be seen pacifying the situation.

The injured include, Vakil (28) and Lakhan (16) both, who sell blankets and are residents of Ujjain, Hridesh Rajoria (40) and Vijay Sharma (46) motorcycle riders from Bhopal’s Ratibad area. All the injured were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital and later reffered to Bhopal.

Unfortunately, Vijay Sharma succumbed to his injuries. While, the other three are undergoing treatment and are seiously injured.

After the accident, enraged locals and bystanders protested and demanded immediate action against the SI. Based on the evidences and complaint, police suspended SI Kiran Rajput and attached her to the reserve centre until the investigation is completed. A formal complaint is lodged against the Superintendent of Police Deepak Kumar Shukla for negligience.