Khajuraho International Film Festival Kicks Off; Celebration Dedicated To Late Veteran Actors Dharmendra & Asrani

Khajuraho (Madhya Pradesh): The 11th Khajuraho International Film Festival will be held from December 16 to December 22 in the world-famous tourist city of Khajuraho.

The festival is being organised every year for the past 10 years.

Khajuraho international film festival is a 9 year old famous cultural festival attended by celebrities from all walk of life. We joined as Fuel partner to promote branded fuels. More than 1.5 lacs footfalls were observed during the 7 day festival(16th Dec- 22th Dec). pic.twitter.com/f2ffrpofqg — Sunilvikramsingh (@Sunilvikram1975) December 26, 2023

Festival organiser and Prayas Production director Raja Bundela said that this year’s event is taking place at the Shilpgram complex of the South Central Zone Cultural Centre.

He said the 11th edition of the festival will be dedicated to late veteran film actor Dharmendra and actor Asrani.

Famous actress Hema Malini is likely to attend the festival and is expected to be a major attraction.

Radico Khaitan Limited is proud to return as the Celebration Partner of Khajuraho International Film Festival. A celebration of cinematic excellence & cultural heritage.



Set in the historic city of Khajuraho, the festival brings together filmmakers, artists, and cinema lovers to… pic.twitter.com/eC9742b6CV — Radico Khaitan (@radicokhaitan) December 16, 2025

This year, seven Tapra Talkies will be set up for film screenings, including one in Bamitha. Cultural programmes will be organised on the main stage every evening.

As in previous years, films from India and abroad will be screened at the festival. The Tapra Talkies will remain a major attraction for artists, filmmakers, film lovers, tourists and local audiences.

Raja Bundela said that bringing big names from the film industry remains a challenge due to the lack of a direct flight connecting Khajuraho and Mumbai.

However, he said the organisers are committed to holding the festival every year. He added that people of the Bundeli region have also started enjoying and supporting the festival.

According to Bundela, the Khajuraho Film Festival has helped change the lives of many Bundeli talents and has largely achieved its goals.

मध्य प्रदेश के छतरपुर जिले में स्थित विश्व पर्यटन नगरी खजुराहो में आज से सात दिवसीय खजुराहो अंतरराष्ट्रीय फिल्म महोत्सव का भव्य आगाज होने जा रहा है। यहां शिल्पग्राम परिसर में 22 दिसंबर तक आयोजित यह महोत्सव दिवंगत अभिनेता धर्मेन्द्र और असरानी को समर्पित रहेगा। pic.twitter.com/vEQPJm00Rk — Hindusthan Samachar News Agency (@HsnewsBharat) December 16, 2025

Well-known filmmakers like Shekhar Kapur, Boney Kapoor, Chandraprakash Singh and Mani Ratnam have shown interest in Khajuraho or have already shot their films here.