 Khajuraho International Film Festival Kicks Off; Celebration Dedicated To Late Veteran Actors Dharmendra & Asrani
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalKhajuraho International Film Festival Kicks Off; Celebration Dedicated To Late Veteran Actors Dharmendra & Asrani

Khajuraho International Film Festival Kicks Off; Celebration Dedicated To Late Veteran Actors Dharmendra & Asrani

Famous actress Hema Malini is likely to attend the festival and is expected to be a major attraction. This year, seven Tapra Talkies will be set up for film screenings, including one in Bamitha. Cultural programmes will be organised on the main stage every evening.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 02:27 PM IST
article-image

Khajuraho (Madhya Pradesh): The 11th Khajuraho International Film Festival will be held from December 16 to December 22 in the world-famous tourist city of Khajuraho.

The festival is being organised every year for the past 10 years.

Festival organiser and Prayas Production director Raja Bundela said that this year’s event is taking place at the Shilpgram complex of the South Central Zone Cultural Centre.

He said the 11th edition of the festival will be dedicated to late veteran film actor Dharmendra and actor Asrani.

FPJ Shorts
'Mahatma Gandhi Ji Lives In Our Hearts': Shivraj Chouhan Introduces New Rural Employment Bill In Lok Sabha Amid Uproar By Opposition - Latest Updates
'Mahatma Gandhi Ji Lives In Our Hearts': Shivraj Chouhan Introduces New Rural Employment Bill In Lok Sabha Amid Uproar By Opposition - Latest Updates
Mumbai Tragedy: Two 19-Year-Old College Students Killed After Speeding Bike Loses Control On Borivali Bridge
Mumbai Tragedy: Two 19-Year-Old College Students Killed After Speeding Bike Loses Control On Borivali Bridge
IPL 2026 Auction Budgets: Kolkata Knight Riders Set To Dominate With ₹64 Crore Purse, MI Lowest With ₹2.5 Crore
IPL 2026 Auction Budgets: Kolkata Knight Riders Set To Dominate With ₹64 Crore Purse, MI Lowest With ₹2.5 Crore
MPPSC Exam Calendar 2026 Released; Check Full Schedule Here
MPPSC Exam Calendar 2026 Released; Check Full Schedule Here

Famous actress Hema Malini is likely to attend the festival and is expected to be a major attraction.

This year, seven Tapra Talkies will be set up for film screenings, including one in Bamitha. Cultural programmes will be organised on the main stage every evening.

As in previous years, films from India and abroad will be screened at the festival. The Tapra Talkies will remain a major attraction for artists, filmmakers, film lovers, tourists and local audiences.

Read Also
IndiGo Flight Crisis Hits Khajuraho Film Fest 2025: Anumpam Kher's Flight Cancelled; Producer Raja...
article-image

Raja Bundela said that bringing big names from the film industry remains a challenge due to the lack of a direct flight connecting Khajuraho and Mumbai.

However, he said the organisers are committed to holding the festival every year. He added that people of the Bundeli region have also started enjoying and supporting the festival.

According to Bundela, the Khajuraho Film Festival has helped change the lives of many Bundeli talents and has largely achieved its goals.

Well-known filmmakers like Shekhar Kapur, Boney Kapoor, Chandraprakash Singh and Mani Ratnam have shown interest in Khajuraho or have already shot their films here.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Khajuraho International Film Festival Kicks Off; Celebration Dedicated To Late Veteran Actors...

Khajuraho International Film Festival Kicks Off; Celebration Dedicated To Late Veteran Actors...

IndiGo Flight Crisis Hits Khajuraho Film Fest 2025: Anumpam Kher's Flight Cancelled; Producer Raja...

IndiGo Flight Crisis Hits Khajuraho Film Fest 2025: Anumpam Kher's Flight Cancelled; Producer Raja...

MP News: 1 Dead, 3 Critical After Female Sub-Inspector Loses Control On Thar, Rams Into Vendors &...

MP News: 1 Dead, 3 Critical After Female Sub-Inspector Loses Control On Thar, Rams Into Vendors &...

Madhya Pradesh December 16, 2025, Weather Updates: Dense Fog Shrouds 22 Districts, Visibility Drops...

Madhya Pradesh December 16, 2025, Weather Updates: Dense Fog Shrouds 22 Districts, Visibility Drops...

MP News: 6 Lakh Trees On Land Allotted To Adani Group To Be Felled In Singrauli, Says Congress

MP News: 6 Lakh Trees On Land Allotted To Adani Group To Be Felled In Singrauli, Says Congress