MP Cabinet Meet: Mohan-Cabinet Approves Changes To Convert Temporary Posts Into Permanent; Clears Funds For Infra Projects, Bhopal & Indore Metro Rail

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet took several important decisions during its meeting held on Tuesday (December 16, 2025) in Bhopal.

With these decisions, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav focused on employment, infrastructure development, metro rail operations and much more.

Key Cabinet Approvals Are As Follows :

- The Cabinet approved changes in service recruitment rules to convert approved temporary posts into permanent posts in several state government departments, in order to give job security to many employees working on temporary posts.

श्रमवीरों की मेहनत से ही विकास की मजबूत नींव रखी जाती है। उनके कल्याण के लिए राज्य सरकार ने 'श्रमणा' पहल शुरू की है और नए श्रम कानूनों को प्राथमिकता से लागू किया जा रहा है। आज मुख्यमंत्री जनकल्याण (संबल) योजना के तहत 7,227 श्रमिक भाई-बहनों के खातों में ₹160 करोड़ की अनुग्रह… pic.twitter.com/lTwGZECTch — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) December 16, 2025

- A special relief package of ₹1,782 crore was approved for people affected by major projects such as the Upper Narmada Project, Raghavpur Multipurpose Project and Bansaniya Multipurpose Project.

- The Cabinet sanctioned ₹90.67 crore for the operation and maintenance of Bhopal and Indore Metro Rail during the financial year 2025–26.

- Under the Chief Minister Village Road and Infrastructure Scheme, approval was given for works costing ₹10 lakh or more in rural areas during 2025–26.

In order to improve road connectivity in villages, around 3,810 works will be completed at a total cost of ₹693.76 crore.

- Yadav approved the continuation of the Chief Minister Udyam Kranti Scheme from 2026–27 to 2030–31 with a budget of ₹905.25 crore.

This scheme supports small businesses and self-employment.

- Six science centres will be set up at a cost of ₹48 crore to promote scientific education and awareness.

These decisions show the state government’s focus on jobs, infrastructure development and public welfare.