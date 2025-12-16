 MP News: Youth Brutally Beaten With Belts Near Chhatrasal Palace In Chhatarpur---VIDEO
FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 07:37 PM IST
Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was beaten with belts by a group of youths in Chhatarpur on Tuesday.

According to information received, the incident took place near the Maharaja Chhatrasal Palace located close to village Mukarwa, Post Maheba Mausahania.

The video also shows that people present at the spot did not try to stop the assault. Many stood there watching the incident without coming forward to help the victim.

The exact reason for the attack is not yet known, and the authorities are investigating to find out what led to the incident.

After the video surfaced on social media, the incident has drawn public attention and raised concerns about law and order in the area.

Police are expected to look into the matter and take action after verifying the video and identifying those involved in the assault.

