MP News: Panel To Probe HIV Blood Transfusion To 4 Kids In Satna District Hospital, Says Dy CM Rajendra Shukla

Bhopal (madhya Pradesh): Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla said that the government has constituted a high-level committee to investigate the alleged HIV blood transfusion to four thalassemia kids in Satna district.

It is also being investigated whether the blood transfusion took place in other hospitals also or only in the government hospital, said the minister while addressing media persons on Tuesday on completion of two years of BJP-led state government.

Four children suffering from thalassemiaSatna district have tested HIV positive at Satna District Hospital. allegedly due to contaminated blood transfusions. The affected children, aged between 12 and 15 years, received blood transfusions from the hospital's blood bank.

Shukla said that he has ordered a probe into the matter and sought a report.

Replying to a query on rodent menace in government hospitals, the minister said, “Medical colleges, hospitals which have been constructed before 1970, will be dismantled for reconstruction to get rid of rodent menace. Rs 712 crore has been sanctioned for Indore and Rs 322 crore for Rewa Medical College. Reconstruction of five medical colleges—Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur and Rewa—are on agenda.

He further said, The government is making recruitment against 30,000 posts to keep proper manpower in PHCs, CHCs in rural areas with better salary packages. Around 110 posts will be filled through forensic experts in the state.

People should adopt TB patients as they are provided better nutrition kits worth Rs 6,000 so it is not a very costly affair.

There will be trauma centres at every 75 kilometres on prominent state highways said Shukla, adding that Obstetric icu and HDU will be opened in 52 districts.”