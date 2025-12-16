Bhopal Power Cut December 17: Power Supply Will Be Affected In Sakshi Dhaba, Mendora, Kerwa Dam & More Check Full List

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of Bhopal should be prepared for temporary power cuts on December 17, 2025, as electricity supply will remain disrupted in many parts of the city due to departmental maintenance work.

The details of the scheduled power cuts are as follows:

Area:

Adampur, Chhavni, Dobra, Chor Sagoni, Omega Farm, Gyan Ganga College, Sam College, J.K. Resort, Navjyoti ITI, Matin Miya Farm House, Dr. Veterinary, AVM College, Agio Logistic, Dobra School and nearby areas

Time:

10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Area:

Sakshi Dhaba, Mendora, Kerwa Dam, Krashi Sanstan and nearby areas

Time:

10:30 AM to 2:30 PM

Area:

Dairy State, Barkhedi Khurd, Sanskar Valley School, Sharda Vihar, Kerwan Guest House, Kerwan Pump, O&M Division area and nearby areas

Time:

10:30 AM to 2:30 PM

Area:

Fortune Kasturi, Sagar Height, Deepak Society, Akshat Homes, Sangrilla, Century DLX, Nikhil Bunglow, Nirupam Royal, Parsh Villa, Shehtra Bahu Nagar and nearby areas

Time:

10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Area:

Danish Hills View, West End Avenue, Sagar Green Hills, Augustos Builder, Amarnath Colony and nearby areas

Time:

10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Area:

HT 11 Mile Tower, MG Hector and nearby areas

Time:

10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

The power department has appealed to residents to cooperate during the outage period, stating that the work is being carried out to ensure better and more reliable power supply in the future. Residents are advised to take necessary precautions and make alternative arrangements during the scheduled hours.