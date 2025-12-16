MP News: Fire Breaks Out In Moving Truck Due To Short Circuit In Wiring On Nh-46, Driver Jumps Out To Save Life-- VIDEO |

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A major accident was averted after a fire suddenly broke out in the cabin of a moving truck near Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri on Tuesday. The driver jumped out of the truck to save his life.

According to information, the moving truck suddenly caught fire at NH-46 near Kamala Agro Warehouse in the Kolaras police station area. According to reports, the truck was carrying paddy from Bihar to Gujarat, and the fire was caused by a short circuit in the wiring.

According to reports, the driver, Rambhajan, seeing flames and smoke rising from the cabin, the driver quickly stopped the truck and jumped out to save his life.

Moving Truck Carrying Paddy From Bihar To Gujarat Caught Fire Due To A Suspected Short Circuit On Nh-46 In Kolaras Area Of Mp's Shivpuri#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews #FreePressMP pic.twitter.com/Z8r2ToiaV5 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) December 16, 2025

Upon receiving the information, the Lukwasa police outpost and the fire brigade reached the spot and brought the fire under control.

The truck's cabin the truck's cabin was completely gutted by the flames, but, due to the fire department's timely action the paddy loaded in the truck was saved. Police are investigating the matter.