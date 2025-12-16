 MP News: Fire Breaks Out In Moving Truck Due To Short Circuit In Wiring On Nh-46, Driver Jumps Out To Save Life-- VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Fire Breaks Out In Moving Truck Due To Short Circuit In Wiring On Nh-46, Driver Jumps Out To Save Life-- VIDEO

MP News: Fire Breaks Out In Moving Truck Due To Short Circuit In Wiring On Nh-46, Driver Jumps Out To Save Life-- VIDEO

On Tuesday, a moving truck suddenly caught fire near Kamala Agro Warehouse in the Kolaras police station area. According to reports, the truck was carrying paddy from Bihar to Gujarat, and the fire was caused by a short circuit in the wiring. Upon receiving the information, the Lukwasa police outpost and the fire brigade reached the spot and brought the fire under control.

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 05:39 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Fire Breaks Out In Moving Truck Due To Short Circuit In Wiring On Nh-46, Driver Jumps Out To Save Life-- VIDEO |

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A major accident was averted after a fire suddenly broke out in the cabin of a moving truck near Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri on Tuesday. The driver jumped out of the truck to save his life.

According to information, the moving truck suddenly caught fire at NH-46 near Kamala Agro Warehouse in the Kolaras police station area. According to reports, the truck was carrying paddy from Bihar to Gujarat, and the fire was caused by a short circuit in the wiring.

Read Also
Indore News: Out On Getaway To Jam Gate, Youth Slips Into Deep Gorge While Feeding Biscuits To...
article-image

According to reports, the driver, Rambhajan, seeing flames and smoke rising from the cabin, the driver quickly stopped the truck and jumped out to save his life.

Upon receiving the information, the Lukwasa police outpost and the fire brigade reached the spot and brought the fire under control.

FPJ Shorts
Humrahe Khair Conference 2025: Interfaith Leaders Unite In Thane To Drive Collective Action Against Poverty
Humrahe Khair Conference 2025: Interfaith Leaders Unite In Thane To Drive Collective Action Against Poverty
Haryana Board: Class 12 Special Partial Improvement Exam Schedule Released; Check Full Datesheet Here
Haryana Board: Class 12 Special Partial Improvement Exam Schedule Released; Check Full Datesheet Here
Google Announces $8 Million Funding For Four AI Centres Of Excellence In India
Google Announces $8 Million Funding For Four AI Centres Of Excellence In India
Tanya Mittal Gwalior House: Address, Inside Photos & Other Details Of Bigg Boss 19 Contestant's Abode
Tanya Mittal Gwalior House: Address, Inside Photos & Other Details Of Bigg Boss 19 Contestant's Abode
Read Also
MP Cabinet Meet: Mohan-Cabinet Approves Changes To Convert Temporary Posts Into Permanent; Clears...
article-image

The truck's cabin the truck's cabin was completely gutted by the flames, but, due to the fire department's timely action the paddy loaded in the truck was saved. Police are investigating the matter.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Fire Breaks Out In Moving Truck Due To Short Circuit In Wiring On Nh-46, Driver Jumps Out...

MP News: Fire Breaks Out In Moving Truck Due To Short Circuit In Wiring On Nh-46, Driver Jumps Out...

MP Cabinet Meet: Mohan-Cabinet Approves Changes To Convert Temporary Posts Into Permanent; Clears...

MP Cabinet Meet: Mohan-Cabinet Approves Changes To Convert Temporary Posts Into Permanent; Clears...

MP News: Mother Of Four Caught With Cannabis Worth ₹63K At Jabalpur Railway Station; Says She Does...

MP News: Mother Of Four Caught With Cannabis Worth ₹63K At Jabalpur Railway Station; Says She Does...

IPL 2026 Auction: Check Out Top 3 Players From Madhya Pradesh Who Could Go Big

IPL 2026 Auction: Check Out Top 3 Players From Madhya Pradesh Who Could Go Big

Khajuraho International Film Festival Kicks Off; Celebration Dedicated To Late Veteran Actors...

Khajuraho International Film Festival Kicks Off; Celebration Dedicated To Late Veteran Actors...