 Indore News: Out On Getaway To Jam Gate, Youth Slips Into Deep Gorge While Feeding Biscuits To Monkeys-- VIDEO
The accident occurred at around 7am, when Sujal was feeding biscuits to monkeys while standing near the edge of the road. While doing so, he lost his balance and slipped into the deep gorge. Panic erupted among his friends.

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 02:52 PM IST
MP News: Youth On Getaway Slips Into Jam Gate's Deep Gorge While Feeding Biscuits To Monkeys

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 26-year-old youth accidentally fell into a deep gorge while feeding monkeys at Jam Gate-- a famous tourist spot on the Mandleshwar–Mhow road on Tuesday. Fortunately, he did not land extremely deep, and was rescued after a 1-hour long search operation.

Though he has sustained serious injuries.

According to reports, the 26-year-old youth, identified as Sujal Kannauj, a resident of Kukshi, came to Jam Gate for a getaway. Sujal was accompanied by his three friends, Vijay Mujalda (25), Mansaram Solanki (27), and Lokesh. They were travelling in a Thar vehicle.

The accident occurred at around 7am, when Sujal was feeding biscuits to monkeys while standing near the edge of the road. While doing so, he lost his balance and slipped into the deep gorge. Panic erupted among his friends and tourists.

Upon receiving information about the incident, Mandleshwar police immediately reached the spot. An intensive search operation was initiated to find the youth at 10am. The search operation lasted for more than an hour. The rescue team carefully searched the entire gorge.

After a prolonged effort, Suraj was finally spotted. He was successfully rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital for immediate medical attention. Reportedly, the youth sustained serious injuries but was found in a conscious state while he was rescued.

