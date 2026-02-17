Indore News: 'Saath Jiyo, Saath Maro...' Lady Singham Jibes At Youths Tripling On Bike; Manages Traffic Signals In Unique Style--Videos Viral

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore streets have a new star: Shubhi Jain, a volunteer traffic cop and MBA student, who is winning hearts with her 'Dabang Style' traffic-management.

She uses dramatic and fun way to manage traffic at the signals.

She has been nicknamed the “Dancing Traffic Girl” and “Lady Singham” for her unique style.

A viral video shows Shubhi interacting with drivers in her usual playful style. She notices a girl driving with a soft toy bunny-design ear covers and jokingly says, “Ye bahut cute hai, ye swag! (This is very cute, this swag!) Lekin ye khargosh accident mein bachayega nahi. (But this rabbit won’t save you in an accident.)”

Then she quickly points to the girl sitting behind, saying, “Ye apki friend hai? (This is your friend?) Dosti nahi nibhai jaa rahi sahi dhang se.”

Tripling-- 'dosti inse seekho'!

She then turns to another vehicle where three youths are tripling on a bike, and continues her playful lecture: "Inse seekho — saath jiyo, saath maro, teeno saath saath. (Learn from these three — living together, facing life together, and standing together.)”

Watch the viral videos below :

Shubhi herself often posts her videos on Instagram, sharing her unique traffic-watching moments. In one video, she can be seen holding the hands of a woman safely while crossing the road. In another, she playfully steps in front of a cyclist and gently guides him back when he tries to cross the road despite the signal being red.

She uses dance moves, stylish hand gestures, and theatrical expressions to guide vehicles at busy intersections. In her videos, she can be seen moonwalking, saluting with flair, and moving her hands in sharp, rhythmic motions while directing traffic.

Many social media handles have mentioned, Shubhi’s approach is based on kindness, or what she calls “Gandhigiri.” Instead of punishing people, she politely reminds them to follow rules, like wearing helmets or seatbelts.

Netizens have praised Shubhi for bringing positivity to a job that is usually seen as tough and stressful. Many have called her the “coolest traffic warden ever” and said people might stop at intersections just to watch her perform.

Shubhi Jain’s unique style is not just entertaining but also spreading awareness about road safety in Indore, which has been recognised as the Cleanest City of India.