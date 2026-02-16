 Indore MBA Student Murder: LAST VIDEO Shows Victim Girl With Accused Boyfriend Entering The Room Where She Was Found Dead
A video showing a 24-year-old MBA student alive shortly before her murder has surfaced in the Indore case. Her boyfriend and main suspect, Piyush Dhamnodia, has been detained from Mumbai and is being questioned. The woman’s body was found in his locked rented room in Dwarkapuri, Indore.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 05:00 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A fresh development has emerged in the shocking murder case of a 24-year-old MBA student found dead at her boyfriend’s rented apartment in Indore, as a video showing the woman shortly before her death has now surfaced.

The video has become an important part of the investigation and is being closely examined by the police.

According to officials, the video reportedly shows the MBA student entering the rented room where her body was later found. Investigators believe the footage was recorded just hours before the crime.

Police sources said the video may help establish the sequence of events leading up to the murder and could provide key clues about what happened inside the apartment.

Meanwhile, the absconding boyfriend and main suspect, Piyush Dhamnodia, has been detained. He was caught from Mumbai on Saturday in a joint operation by Indore and Mumbai police. After being taken into custody, he was brought back for questioning and is currently being interrogated. Police officials said more details are expected to come out once the questioning is completed.

The case came to light on Friday afternoon after residents of the Dwarkapuri noticed a strong foul smell coming from a locked rented room. They alerted the police, who broke open the lock and found the woman’s partially decomposed body wrapped in a blanket and lying on the bed. The room was locked from outside, which raised serious suspicion.

Police investigation revealed that the woman had been missing for the last three days. Initial findings suggest that she was murdered by strangulation around two to three days before her body was discovered. The rented room where the incident took place was taken by Piyush, who is a resident of Mandsaur.

It also emerged that both the accused and the deceased were second-semester MBA students at a college in the Rajendra Nagar area of Indore. Police are probing their relationship and trying to find out what led to the crime.

Officials said the newly surfaced video could play a crucial role in strengthening the case. The police are also checking call records, messages, and other digital evidence to piece together the timeline. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities have assured strict action once all facts are established.

None
None
