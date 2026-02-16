Indore News: Love, Obsession & Occult: Accused Attempts To Summon Victim’s Spirit | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Shocking revelations have emerged in the murder case of an MBA student in the Dwarkapuri area. What began as a story of love and suspicion allegedly ended in a brutal killing, followed by the accused’s attempt to perform occult rituals in the jungles of Nala Sopara, Mumbai, to “control the victim’s spirit.”

The arrested accused, identified as Piyush, allegedly confessed that he attempted to summon the victim’s soul but failed.

Dwarkapuri police station in-charge Manish Mishra said that during interrogation, the accused admitted he suspected the student of talking with someone else. He had allegedly linked her Instagram account to his own phone and taken screenshots of certain chats, leading to frequent arguments.

Police said the accused, under the influence of alcohol, gagged the victim with a cloth, strangled her, and then stabbed her in the chest multiple times, resulting in her death.

Wedding drama’ before the killing

Police sources revealed that the accused allegedly staged a dramatic “wedding” scene at his rented room prior to the murder. He lit a lamp, placed a mangalsutra around the victim’s neck, and enacted a mock marriage ritual. Afterward, he reportedly consumed beer in the same room.

Learning occult practices via Youtube

According to the police, the accused confessed to watching YouTube videos to learn how to “summon a deceased person’s spirit.” He then travelled to a forested area in Nala Sopara, where he allegedly placed the victim’s photograph, mangalsutra, and bangles. He reportedly wrote her name with his own blood while performing the ritual.

Post-mortem results awaited to confirm necrophilia

Police stated that preliminary post-mortem findings confirm death by strangulation and stab wounds. A detailed autopsy report is awaited to determine if the accused raped the victim before the murder or engaged in acts of necrophilia.

Police are also working to recover videos and chat records that the accused allegedly circulated after the murder.