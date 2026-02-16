Indore News: Advocates Across Madhya Pradesh Demand Immediate Implementation Of Protection Law

Indore News: Advocates Across MP Demand Immediate Implementation Of Protection Law | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a strong show of protest, advocates across Madhya Pradesh will abstain from judicial work on Monday, February 16, 2026, following a call by the Madhya Pradesh State Bar Council.

The statewide strike has been announced in response to the shocking daylight murder of advocate Sanjay Kumar Saxena in Shivpuri district, an incident that has sparked massive outrage within the legal fraternity.

According to Gopal Kacholia, former president of Indore Bar Association, the brutal killing has created an atmosphere of fear and anger among advocates throughout the state.

He stated that lawyers from all district courts, High Court benches, and subordinate courts will refrain from court proceedings and organise protests to condemn the incident and press for long-pending demands related to their safety.

Advocates in Madhya Pradesh have been demanding the enactment of the Advocate Protection Act for nearly two decades. Despite repeated assurances from the state government since 2012, the law has not yet been implemented.

He alleged that the absence of a specific legal framework for the protection of advocates has emboldened criminals and anti-social elements, resulting in a steady rise in attacks on members of the legal profession.

Advocates play a crucial role in upholding the rule of law and ensuring justice for citizens. If advocates themselves are not safe, it directly impacts the justice delivery system, said Kacholia.

Murder conspiracy & police action

Police revealed that the 57-year-old advocate was allegedly killed over a Rs 10 lakh contract, with Rs 2 lakh paid in advance. All three shooters have been arrested.

One accused was injured in a brief encounter at Chirli Tiraha after opening fire on police. The conspiracy is linked to a land dispute and past electoral rivalry. Weapons and a motorcycle used in the crime have been seized.