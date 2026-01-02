Bhopal News: Indore Water Crisis Sparks Political Outrage | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday attacked the state government over contaminated water crisis in Indore, accusing administration of distributing “poison” to citizens.

In a post on social media platform X, Gandhi termed incident a serious violation of right to life and blamed “double-engine government” for failure. He linked crisis to wider misgovernance, calling Madhya Pradesh an “epicentre” of administrative collapse.

Referring to earlier incidents, Gandhi cited deaths linked to contaminated cough syrup and cases of children dying after rat bites in government hospitals, along with current supply of sewage-mixed drinking water in Indore.

Bahujan Samaj Party national president Mayawati also expressed deep sorrow over reports of several innocent people dying and many others falling ill after consuming contaminated water.

“It is foremost duty of any government to provide basic facilities such as clean water and air. In Indore, negligence and corruption have turned deadly, leaving families devastated,” Mayawati said.