Bhopal News: 19-Year-Old Woman Raped At Jungle Camp On The Eve Of New Year; Accused Had Called Her On Pretext Of Providing Financial Help

Bhopal News: 7-Year-Old Held Hostage And Raped On Pretext Of Showing Cartoons | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 19-year-old young woman was allegedly raped by a property dealer at Kerwa Jungle Camp under the jurisdiction of Ratibadh Police Station on the eve of New Year.

The accused, who allegedly concealed his real identity, lured the victim on the pretext of providing financial help and later threatened her before committing the crime. The accused is now on the run.

According to the complaint, the accused introduced himself as Sameer but his real name is said to be Zahoor.

Police officials said the victim works in the event management sector and had come into contact with Zahoor through a friend. As her mother was unwell, she was in urgent need of money and had asked Zahoor for financial assistance of Rs 5,000.

On the night of December 31, Zahoor called the woman to Nehru Nagar under the pretext of giving her money. From there, he allegedly took her to Kerwa Jungle Camp on the excuse of going for an outing where he raped her.

After the incident, the victim called Dial 112 and informed them about the incident. The police team reached the spot and called a woman sub-inspector from Ratibad police station. The victim was taken to the police station where her statement was recorded. She was medically examined and an FIR was registered.

Ratibad police station in-charge Rasbihari Sharma said that two police teams have been formed to trace the accused and that he will be arrested soon.