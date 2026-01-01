 Bhopal News: 19-Year-Old Woman Raped At Jungle Camp On The Eve Of New Year; Accused Had Called Her On Pretext Of Providing Financial Help
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: 19-Year-Old Woman Raped At Jungle Camp On The Eve Of New Year; Accused Had Called Her On Pretext Of Providing Financial Help

Bhopal News: 19-Year-Old Woman Raped At Jungle Camp On The Eve Of New Year; Accused Had Called Her On Pretext Of Providing Financial Help

19-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a property dealer at Kerwa Jungle Camp, Ratibadh, on New Year’s Eve. The accused, who reportedly hid his real identity and lured her with financial help, took her to the location on false pretexts. A case has been registered, and police are searching for the absconding accused.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, January 01, 2026, 07:58 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: 7-Year-Old Held Hostage And Raped On Pretext Of Showing Cartoons | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 19-year-old young woman was allegedly raped by a property dealer at Kerwa Jungle Camp under the jurisdiction of Ratibadh Police Station on the eve of New Year.

The accused, who allegedly concealed his real identity, lured the victim on the pretext of providing financial help and later threatened her before committing the crime. The accused is now on the run.

According to the complaint, the accused introduced himself as Sameer but his real name is said to be Zahoor.

Police officials said the victim works in the event management sector and had come into contact with Zahoor through a friend. As her mother was unwell, she was in urgent need of money and had asked Zahoor for financial assistance of Rs 5,000.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra News: Around 67 Lakh Women To Be Declared Ineligible Under Ladki Bahin Yojana For Failing e-KYC Deadline
Maharashtra News: Around 67 Lakh Women To Be Declared Ineligible Under Ladki Bahin Yojana For Failing e-KYC Deadline
SHRC Directs Thane Collector To Pay Compensation For Kalyan Property Acquired For Mumbai–Vadodara Project
SHRC Directs Thane Collector To Pay Compensation For Kalyan Property Acquired For Mumbai–Vadodara Project
KKR Row: Dhirendra Shastri Urges Bangladeshi Players To Raise Voice On Violence Against Hindus | VIDEO
KKR Row: Dhirendra Shastri Urges Bangladeshi Players To Raise Voice On Violence Against Hindus | VIDEO
BMC Elections 2026: Over 1.03 Crore Voters To Cast Ballots At 10,231 Polling Stations Across Mumbai
BMC Elections 2026: Over 1.03 Crore Voters To Cast Ballots At 10,231 Polling Stations Across Mumbai

On the night of December 31, Zahoor called the woman to Nehru Nagar under the pretext of giving her money. From there, he allegedly took her to Kerwa Jungle Camp on the excuse of going for an outing where he raped her.

Read Also
MP News: Sadhu Suddenly Collapses While Sitting Near Bonfire In Shivpuri, Dies; Heart Attack...
article-image

After the incident, the victim called Dial 112 and informed them about the incident. The police team reached the spot and called a woman sub-inspector from Ratibad police station. The victim was taken to the police station where her statement was recorded. She was medically examined and an FIR was registered.

Ratibad police station in-charge Rasbihari Sharma said that two police teams have been formed to trace the accused and that he will be arrested soon.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: 19-Year-Old Woman Raped At Jungle Camp On The Eve Of New Year; Accused Had Called Her...

Bhopal News: 19-Year-Old Woman Raped At Jungle Camp On The Eve Of New Year; Accused Had Called Her...

Bhopal News: 22-Year-Old Stabbed Over Alleged Religious Social Media Status; Youth Sustains Critical...

Bhopal News: 22-Year-Old Stabbed Over Alleged Religious Social Media Status; Youth Sustains Critical...

Bhopal News: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat To Interact With Eminent People, Youths, Women

Bhopal News: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat To Interact With Eminent People, Youths, Women

Indore-Like Incidents Should Not Recur, Says CS Anurag Jain

Indore-Like Incidents Should Not Recur, Says CS Anurag Jain

MP News: Amid CBSE Guidelines To Curb Dog Bites, City Schools Claim Students Safe From Strays

MP News: Amid CBSE Guidelines To Curb Dog Bites, City Schools Claim Students Safe From Strays