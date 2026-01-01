MP News: Sadhu Suddenly Collapses While Sitting Near Bonfire In Shivpuri, Dies; Heart Attack Suspected-- CCTV Clip

MP News: Sadhu Dies Suddenly While Warming by Fire In Shivpuri, CCTV Footage Surfaces -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A disturbing CCTV footage, showing the sudden death of a sage has surfaced on social media from Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri, on Thursday.

In the video, the Sadhu can be seen warming himself near the fire along with other villagers, however, all of a sudden, he collapsed on the wooden cot he was sitting on and passed away. It is said that he suffered a heart attack, however the exact cause of the death is yet to be ascertained.

The incident is said to have taken place near the Panchayat Bhawan in Algi village under the Dinara police station area of Shivpuri district.

He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead unfortunately. The entire incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera.

CCTV Footage: Sadhu Lost his life Suddenly While Warming Himself by Fire in MP's Shivpuri#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews #FreePressMP pic.twitter.com/pPJxxeVgiE — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) January 1, 2026

The deceased was identified as Brajesh Giri Maharaj, husband of a Janpad Panchayat member.

He was a resident of Algi village and had adopted the life of a sadhu a few years ago after joining the Juna Akhara. Since then, he was known as Brajesh Giri Maharaj.

After he collapsed, people present at the spot tried to help him, but he showed no response.

He was then taken to the Dinara Health Centre. On receiving information, Dinara police reached the hospital and the spot and started an investigation.

Brajesh Giri Maharaj lived in Algi village and the Sikandra temple area.

In the past, he had remained in the news for making serious allegations against the Janpad Panchayat, which had drawn considerable attention in the region.