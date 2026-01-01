 MP News: Sadhu Suddenly Collapses While Sitting Near Bonfire In Shivpuri, Dies; Heart Attack Suspected-- CCTV Clip
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Sadhu Suddenly Collapses While Sitting Near Bonfire In Shivpuri, Dies; Heart Attack Suspected-- CCTV Clip

MP News: Sadhu Suddenly Collapses While Sitting Near Bonfire In Shivpuri, Dies; Heart Attack Suspected-- CCTV Clip

CCTV footage from Shivpuri’s Algi village shows a sadhu collapsing and dying suddenly while warming himself by a fire near the Panchayat Bhawan. The deceased, identified as Brajesh Giri Maharaj, was rushed to hospital but declared dead. Police have launched an investigation. He had earlier been in the news for allegations against the Janpad Panchayat.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Thursday, January 01, 2026, 04:13 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Sadhu Dies Suddenly While Warming by Fire In Shivpuri, CCTV Footage Surfaces -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A disturbing CCTV footage, showing the sudden death of a sage has surfaced on social media from Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri, on Thursday. 

In the video, the Sadhu can be seen warming himself near the fire along with other villagers, however, all of a sudden, he collapsed on the wooden cot he was sitting on and passed away. It is said that he suffered a heart attack, however the exact cause of the death is yet to be ascertained.

The incident is said to have taken place near the Panchayat Bhawan in Algi village under the Dinara police station area of Shivpuri district. 

He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead unfortunately. The entire incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera.

FPJ Shorts
Kalpataru Projects Bags ₹719 Crore Order For Elevated Metro Rail In Thane
Kalpataru Projects Bags ₹719 Crore Order For Elevated Metro Rail In Thane
Mukesh Ambani, With Anant & Radhika, Offers New Year Prayers At Dwarkadhish Temple; Netizens Wonder If It’s Becoming Their Yearly Tradition
Mukesh Ambani, With Anant & Radhika, Offers New Year Prayers At Dwarkadhish Temple; Netizens Wonder If It’s Becoming Their Yearly Tradition
NHAI Discontinues KYV Process For Cars On New FASTags From Feb 1
NHAI Discontinues KYV Process For Cars On New FASTags From Feb 1
'Mitchell Starc Bhi Sharma Jaye': Aakash Chopra Praises Plastic Ball Bowler's Unplayable 'Banana Swing' | VIDEO
'Mitchell Starc Bhi Sharma Jaye': Aakash Chopra Praises Plastic Ball Bowler's Unplayable 'Banana Swing' | VIDEO
Read Also
MP News: 15-Year-Old Student Killed In Hit-And-Run While Crossing Highway In Morena
article-image

The deceased was identified as Brajesh Giri Maharaj, husband of a Janpad Panchayat member. 

He was a resident of Algi village and had adopted the life of a sadhu a few years ago after joining the Juna Akhara. Since then, he was known as Brajesh Giri Maharaj.

After he collapsed, people present at the spot tried to help him, but he showed no response. 

He was then taken to the Dinara Health Centre. On receiving information, Dinara police reached the hospital and the spot and started an investigation.

Brajesh Giri Maharaj lived in Algi village and the Sikandra temple area. 

In the past, he had remained in the news for making serious allegations against the Janpad Panchayat, which had drawn considerable attention in the region.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Sadhu Suddenly Collapses While Sitting Near Bonfire In Shivpuri, Dies; Heart Attack...

MP News: Sadhu Suddenly Collapses While Sitting Near Bonfire In Shivpuri, Dies; Heart Attack...

Bhopal News: 40-Year-Old Property Agent Arrested For Raping 19-Year-Old Girl At Kerwa Forest Camp

Bhopal News: 40-Year-Old Property Agent Arrested For Raping 19-Year-Old Girl At Kerwa Forest Camp

MP News: Devotees Cheer 'Jai Mai Ki' As Thousands Gather At Pitambra Shakti Peeth In Datia On First...

MP News: Devotees Cheer 'Jai Mai Ki' As Thousands Gather At Pitambra Shakti Peeth In Datia On First...

MP News: Over 1 Lakh People Gather At Bageshwar Dham, Welcome New Year 2026 With Mass 'Hanuman...

MP News: Over 1 Lakh People Gather At Bageshwar Dham, Welcome New Year 2026 With Mass 'Hanuman...

Madhya Pradesh Weather Update January 1, 2026 : Brace For Intense Chill, Dense Fog Amid Snowfall In...

Madhya Pradesh Weather Update January 1, 2026 : Brace For Intense Chill, Dense Fog Amid Snowfall In...