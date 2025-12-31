MP News: 15-Year-Old Student Killed In Hit-And-Run While Crossing Highway In Morena

19-year-old worker crushed to death by hoist lift at Matunga construction site | File Pic (Representative Image)

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A 15-year-old student was killed in a hit-and-run incident while crossing the highway to attend coaching classes in Banmore, Morena. The victim, named Prashant Jatav, was struck by a truck while walking from Gangaram ka Pura to Phoolganj Mohalla on Wednesday.

Prashant was the eldest of three children. His father, Suresh Jatav, runs a leather shop near the Banmore police station. The family, which includes two sons and one daughter, is heartbroken by the sudden loss.

The accident happened as Prashant crossed the National Highway on foot, a route he took daily for coaching classes. The truck driver fled the scene immediately after hitting the student.

Banmore police arrived quickly, took custody of the body, and began investigation procedures. Based on the father's complaint, police registered a case against the unknown truck driver. The truck has been seized, and authorities are searching for the driver.

Local residents say Banmore town sits on both sides of the National Highway, forcing thousands of people and schoolchildren to cross the dangerous road daily.

Despite repeated requests for an overbridge, no action has been taken, leading to frequent accidents. Police station in-charge Dipendra Yadav confirmed the body was sent for post-mortem and the family has been informed.