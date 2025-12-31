 MP News: 15-Year-Old Student Killed In Hit-And-Run While Crossing Highway In Morena
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: 15-Year-Old Student Killed In Hit-And-Run While Crossing Highway In Morena

MP News: 15-Year-Old Student Killed In Hit-And-Run While Crossing Highway In Morena

Fifteen-year-old student Prashant Jatav was killed in a hit-and-run accident while crossing the highway to attend coaching classes in Banmore, Morena. He was struck by a truck while walking from Gangaram ka Pura to Phoolganj Mohalla. The driver fled the spot. Prashant, the eldest of three siblings, leaves a grieving family. Police are investigating and searching for the vehicle involved.

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 07:00 PM IST
article-image
19-year-old worker crushed to death by hoist lift at Matunga construction site | File Pic (Representative Image)

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A 15-year-old student was killed in a hit-and-run incident while crossing the highway to attend coaching classes in Banmore, Morena. The victim, named Prashant Jatav, was struck by a truck while walking from Gangaram ka Pura to Phoolganj Mohalla on Wednesday.

Prashant was the eldest of three children. His father, Suresh Jatav, runs a leather shop near the Banmore police station. The family, which includes two sons and one daughter, is heartbroken by the sudden loss.

Read Also
MP News: 15-Year-Old Arrested For Planning Two Knife-Point Robberies In Jabalpur to Fund Birthday...
article-image

The accident happened as Prashant crossed the National Highway on foot, a route he took daily for coaching classes. The truck driver fled the scene immediately after hitting the student.

Banmore police arrived quickly, took custody of the body, and began investigation procedures. Based on the father's complaint, police registered a case against the unknown truck driver. The truck has been seized, and authorities are searching for the driver.

FPJ Shorts
India’s Broadband Subscriber Base Surpasses 1 Billion Mark In November: Govt
India’s Broadband Subscriber Base Surpasses 1 Billion Mark In November: Govt
Maharashtra Government Plans Major Overhaul Of Public Healthcare By Separating Primary And Hospital Services
Maharashtra Government Plans Major Overhaul Of Public Healthcare By Separating Primary And Hospital Services
'Shah Rukh Khan Jaise Gaddaroon Ko...': Uttar Pradesh's BJP Leader Sangeet Som Slams King Actor Over Buying Bangladeshi Player For His IPL Team KKR - Watch Video
'Shah Rukh Khan Jaise Gaddaroon Ko...': Uttar Pradesh's BJP Leader Sangeet Som Slams King Actor Over Buying Bangladeshi Player For His IPL Team KKR - Watch Video
Punjab News: 32-Year-Old Killed As Pistol In Pocket Goes Off Accidentally
Punjab News: 32-Year-Old Killed As Pistol In Pocket Goes Off Accidentally
Read Also
MP News: Woman Consumes Poison After Constable Husband’s Funeral In Damoh; Critical
article-image

Local residents say Banmore town sits on both sides of the National Highway, forcing thousands of people and schoolchildren to cross the dangerous road daily.

Despite repeated requests for an overbridge, no action has been taken, leading to frequent accidents. Police station in-charge Dipendra Yadav confirmed the body was sent for post-mortem and the family has been informed.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: 15-Year-Old Student Killed In Hit-And-Run While Crossing Highway In Morena

MP News: 15-Year-Old Student Killed In Hit-And-Run While Crossing Highway In Morena

MP News: 15-Year-Old Arrested For Planning Two Knife-Point Robberies In Jabalpur to Fund Birthday...

MP News: 15-Year-Old Arrested For Planning Two Knife-Point Robberies In Jabalpur to Fund Birthday...

MP News: Woman Consumes Poison After Constable Husband’s Funeral In Damoh; Critical

MP News: Woman Consumes Poison After Constable Husband’s Funeral In Damoh; Critical

MP News: Elderly Couple Suffers Carbon Monoxide Poisoning After Using Charcoal Brazier In Closed...

MP News: Elderly Couple Suffers Carbon Monoxide Poisoning After Using Charcoal Brazier In Closed...

MP News: 'Selfie' Craze Takes Over Tourists At Jabalpur's Bhedaghat On New Year's Eve; 800 Cops...

MP News: 'Selfie' Craze Takes Over Tourists At Jabalpur's Bhedaghat On New Year's Eve; 800 Cops...