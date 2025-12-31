 MP News: 15-Year-Old Arrested For Planning Two Knife-Point Robberies In Jabalpur to Fund Birthday Celebration
A bid for social media fame led a 15-year-old in Jabalpur to plan knife-point robberies to fund a viral birthday celebration. Police arrested three accused, including two minors, after two late-night robberies within three days. The teen planned to celebrate on a flyover and post videos online. Weapons and a scooter were recovered; investigation continues.

Updated: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 06:36 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 15-year-old teenager committed 2 knife-point robberies in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur to fund his lavish birthday party for gaining social media fame.

According to reports, three youths, including two minors, were arrested for committing two knife-point robberies.

The minor allegedly executed the robberies to celebrate his birthday grandly on a flyover, cut a cake, dance and post the video on social media to gain likes and views.

According to police, the entire plan was plotted by a 15-year-old boy, whose birthday falls on January 14. The teenager, along with his accomplices, carried out robberies for his birthday eve.

'We Should Get 5-6 Seats...': RPI(A) Submit List Of Demands To Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis
Prabhas' Fans Share AI-Generated Posters Of Spirit As Sandeep Reddy Vanga Confirms FIRST Look Reveal On New Year's Eve
India's Broadband Subscriber Base Surpasses 1 Billion Mark In November: Govt
Maharashtra Government Plans Major Overhaul Of Public Healthcare By Separating Primary And Hospital Services
2 robberies in 2 days

The first robbery took place in the Civil Lines area at around 3 am on December 25, when Manoj Kushwaha was attacked with a knife and robbed of ₹5,000.

The second incident occurred on December 27 in the Cantonment area, where railway TTE Jitendra Kushwaha was injured and robbed of cash, a mobile phone, and bike keys.

Following the two similar incidents, the Crime Branch, Civil Lines, and Cantonment police stations launched a joint operation. After examining CCTV footage and technical evidence, the joint police team arrested Aman Ahirwar (22) and two minors on Tuesday. Police recovered the knife and scooter used in the crimes.

ASP Crime Jitendra Singh said the obsession with social media popularity played a key role in the incident. Further investigation is underway, and more details may emerge.

MP News: 15-Year-Old Student Killed In Hit-And-Run While Crossing Highway In Morena

MP News: 15-Year-Old Arrested For Planning Two Knife-Point Robberies In Jabalpur to Fund Birthday...

MP News: Woman Consumes Poison After Constable Husband's Funeral In Damoh; Critical

MP News: Elderly Couple Suffers Carbon Monoxide Poisoning After Using Charcoal Brazier In Closed...

MP News: 'Selfie' Craze Takes Over Tourists At Jabalpur's Bhedaghat On New Year's Eve; 800 Cops...