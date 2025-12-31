MP News: 15-Year-Old Arrested For Planning Two Knife-Point Robberies In Jabalpur to Fund Birthday Celebration

MP News: Ambedkar–Manusmriti Row Escalates, Savarna Groups Court Arrest In Jabalpur | Representative Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 15-year-old teenager committed 2 knife-point robberies in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur to fund his lavish birthday party for gaining social media fame.

According to reports, three youths, including two minors, were arrested for committing two knife-point robberies.

The minor allegedly executed the robberies to celebrate his birthday grandly on a flyover, cut a cake, dance and post the video on social media to gain likes and views.

According to police, the entire plan was plotted by a 15-year-old boy, whose birthday falls on January 14. The teenager, along with his accomplices, carried out robberies for his birthday eve.

2 robberies in 2 days

The first robbery took place in the Civil Lines area at around 3 am on December 25, when Manoj Kushwaha was attacked with a knife and robbed of ₹5,000.

The second incident occurred on December 27 in the Cantonment area, where railway TTE Jitendra Kushwaha was injured and robbed of cash, a mobile phone, and bike keys.

Following the two similar incidents, the Crime Branch, Civil Lines, and Cantonment police stations launched a joint operation. After examining CCTV footage and technical evidence, the joint police team arrested Aman Ahirwar (22) and two minors on Tuesday. Police recovered the knife and scooter used in the crimes.

ASP Crime Jitendra Singh said the obsession with social media popularity played a key role in the incident. Further investigation is underway, and more details may emerge.