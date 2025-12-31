Indore News: Child Killed After Scorpio Rams Into Roadside Shop In Banganga Area -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A horrific accident was reported in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore on Wednesday -- last day of 2025, where a child lost his life, on Wednesday.

According to information, the accident took place in Indore’s Banganga police station area between Kila Maidan and Ganpati Chowk near Kumar Khadi.

It is said that the Scorpio car went out of control and rammed into a roadside shop causing the death of a child. The incident caused panic in the area.

FP Photo

According to Banganga police, the accident took place near Kila Maidan on Mari Mata Road. A speeding Scorpio car caused the mishap.

The deceased was identified as Chandan Sharma, a student and a resident of Kushwah Nagar.

He had come to the area to inquire about coaching classes located in a building nearby. Chandan was the son of Gaurishankar Sharma.

His 17-year-old sister Nandani Sharma was injured in the incident. Their mother, Sunita, was also present at the spot but had moved ahead moments before the accident.

Eyewitnesses said Chandan had come with his mother and sister to ask about coaching classes. After getting down from the building, they were walking towards the road.

Chandan was walking behind them and got trapped between an electric pole and the Scorpio car. He was crushed in the accident and died on the spot.