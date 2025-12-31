 Indore News: Child Killed After Scorpio Rams Into Roadside Shop In Banganga Area -- VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Child Killed After Scorpio Rams Into Roadside Shop In Banganga Area -- VIDEO

Indore News: Child Killed After Scorpio Rams Into Roadside Shop In Banganga Area -- VIDEO

A tragic accident occurred in Indore on Wednesday, the last day of the year, when a Scorpio car lost control and crashed into a roadside shop near Kumar Khadi between Kila Maidan and Ganpati Chowk under the Banganga police station area. A child was killed in the incident, causing panic. Police are investigating.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 06:03 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: Child Killed After Scorpio Rams Into Roadside Shop In Banganga Area -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A horrific accident was reported in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore on Wednesday -- last day of 2025, where a child lost his life, on Wednesday.  

According to information, the accident took place in Indore’s Banganga police station area between Kila Maidan and Ganpati Chowk near Kumar Khadi. 

It is said that the Scorpio car went out of control and rammed into a roadside shop causing the death of a child. The incident caused panic in the area. 

FP Photo

Read Also
Indore Horror: 5 Dead, 100+ Ill After Pipeline Leak Mixes Sewer Water Into Drinking Supply; Families...
article-image

According to Banganga police, the accident took place near Kila Maidan on Mari Mata Road. A speeding Scorpio car caused the mishap.

FPJ Shorts
India’s Broadband Subscriber Base Surpasses 1 Billion Mark In November: Govt
India’s Broadband Subscriber Base Surpasses 1 Billion Mark In November: Govt
Maharashtra Government Plans Major Overhaul Of Public Healthcare By Separating Primary And Hospital Services
Maharashtra Government Plans Major Overhaul Of Public Healthcare By Separating Primary And Hospital Services
'Shah Rukh Khan Jaise Gaddaroon Ko...': Uttar Pradesh's BJP Leader Sangeet Som Slams King Actor Over Buying Bangladeshi Player For His IPL Team KKR - Watch Video
'Shah Rukh Khan Jaise Gaddaroon Ko...': Uttar Pradesh's BJP Leader Sangeet Som Slams King Actor Over Buying Bangladeshi Player For His IPL Team KKR - Watch Video
Punjab News: 32-Year-Old Killed As Pistol In Pocket Goes Off Accidentally
Punjab News: 32-Year-Old Killed As Pistol In Pocket Goes Off Accidentally

The deceased was identified as Chandan Sharma, a student and a resident of Kushwah Nagar.

He had come to the area to inquire about coaching classes located in a building nearby. Chandan was the son of Gaurishankar Sharma.

His 17-year-old sister Nandani Sharma was injured in the incident. Their mother, Sunita, was also present at the spot but had moved ahead moments before the accident.

Eyewitnesses said Chandan had come with his mother and sister to ask about coaching classes. After getting down from the building, they were walking towards the road.

Chandan was walking behind them and got trapped between an electric pole and the Scorpio car. He was crushed in the accident and died on the spot.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore Water Death: CM Mohan Yadav Arrives At Verma Hospital, Meets Patients And Families

Indore Water Death: CM Mohan Yadav Arrives At Verma Hospital, Meets Patients And Families

MP News: Over 80 Parrots Found Dead On Narmada River Banks In Khargone; Veterinary Team Confirms...

MP News: Over 80 Parrots Found Dead On Narmada River Banks In Khargone; Veterinary Team Confirms...

Indore News: Child Killed After Scorpio Rams Into Roadside Shop In Banganga Area -- VIDEO

Indore News: Child Killed After Scorpio Rams Into Roadside Shop In Banganga Area -- VIDEO

Indore Water Deaths: 'Water Is So Harmful That My Dad's Both Kidneys Are Damaged,' Bhagirathpura...

Indore Water Deaths: 'Water Is So Harmful That My Dad's Both Kidneys Are Damaged,' Bhagirathpura...

Indore Water Deaths: MP High Court Seeks Detailed Report From State Government, Orders Free Medical...

Indore Water Deaths: MP High Court Seeks Detailed Report From State Government, Orders Free Medical...