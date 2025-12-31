MP News: Over 80 Parrots Found Dead On Narmada River Banks In Khargone; Veterinary Team Confirms Food Poisoning | Unspalsh

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): More than 80 parrots were found dead on the banks of the Narmada River in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district, sparking concerns among local residents.

According to reports, the incident took place in Barwah, where more than 80 carrions of parrots were discovered near the aqueduct bridge in the past 48 hours. After noticing the sudden deaths of birds, villagers alerted the authorities, prompting intervention of a team from the veterinary department and the wildlife department to investigate the sudden spike in parrot death.

After examining, the authorities confirmed that bird flu was not the exact cause of death. Officials identified food poisoning due to an improper diet as the main reason behind the death of these birds. During the examination tiny pebbles and rice grains were found in the stomach of several birds.

According to experts, birds tend to feed on rice grains or small pebbles when not receiving a proper diet. And feeding on grains contaminated with pesticides can turn fatal for these birds.

Sudden spikes in the number of bird deaths have triggered serious concerns over wildlife conservation and bird safety in the area, especially during the winter when food becomes scarce for birds and animals. Administration and wildlife enthusiasts urged people to not feed contaminated grains to birds and report any unusual deaths immediately.