 MP News: 'Charnamrit Over Pub For New Year Celebration,' Bageshwar Dham’s Dhirendra Shastri Hails Change In Mindset Of Youth-- VIDEO
In Madhya Pradesh, young people are beginning the New Year with devotion rather than celebrations in pubs. Bageshwar Dham head priest Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri said lakhs of devotees are set to visit religious sites, including Bageshwar Dham, to receive charanamrit and collectively recite the Hanuman Chalisa, marking a spiritual start to 2026.

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 01:31 PM IST
Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): As 2025 comes to an end, Bageshwar Dham's Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, popularly known as Bageshwar Maharaj, expressed his contentment about change in mindset of youth regarding the New Year celebration.

He remarked how today's youth is celebrating the new year by receiving the holy water (charanamrit) of God instead of partying in clubs and pubs.

While addressing the devotees, Bageshwar Maharaj said, "Earlier, New Year was just meant for consuming alcohol in pubs, clubs, and bars, but now the dynamics are changing among the youth. Now, young people from across the country are beginning the New Year with devotion, faith, and spiritual practices. And, instead of alcohol today's youth prefer Charanamrit."

Lakhs of devotees are expected to arrive in Bageshwar Dham during the New Year. On January 1, lakhs of devotees will recite Hanuman Chalisa collectively to start the English new year. Bageshwar Maharaj also added that hotels in Bageshwar Dham are getting occupied in large numbers for this holy new year celebration.

According to him, earlier people used to visit tombs and the Taj Mahal and have picnics during the new year, but the current generation is following the path of spiritualism by kicking off the new year by visiting sacred places like Ayodhya, Mathura, Kashi, Mahakal, and Bageshwar Dham.

He remarked how this change is bringing a blessed and meaningful start to the new year.

