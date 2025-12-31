 MP News: Woman Consumes Poison After Constable Husband’s Funeral In Damoh; Critical
MP News: Woman Consumes Poison After Constable Husband's Funeral In Damoh; Critical

In Damoh, Madhya Pradesh, the wife of a deceased police constable is in critical condition after allegedly consuming phenyl hours after his funeral. Constable Rupesh Sahu, posted in Sagar, died by suicide on Sunday. His wife Neeta, a staff nurse, is undergoing ICU treatment. Police are investigating, and the reason remains unclear.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 06:17 PM IST
Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): The wife of a deceased police constable allegedly consumed phenyl and is in critical condition, police said on Wednesday.

According to information, the tragic incident has come to light from Futera locality in Damoh.

Rupesh Sahu, who was posted at Kotwali police station in Sagar district, died on Sunday morning after consuming poison. 

The reason behind his suicide is still unknown. His last rites were performed on Monday afternoon.

Wife poisons self within few hours

Just a few hours after the funeral, his wife Neeta Sahu, who works as a staff nurse at Damoh District Hospital, consumed a poisonous substance at their home. 

She was rushed to the district hospital in serious condition and has been shifted to the ICU after her condition worsened.

Family members are not ready to speak about the incident and the reason behind her act is also unclear.

Late at night, Damoh Superintendent of Police Shrut Kirti Somvanshi reached the hospital to inquire about the woman’s condition. 

The SP said that the constable had committed suicide by consuming poison and after his death, his wife took the extreme step due to stress. 

However, no clear reason has been found in either case so far.

The police said they are gathering information and it is possible that more details may emerge from Sagar district regarding the constable’s death.

