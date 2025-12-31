MP News: Elderly Couple Suffers Carbon Monoxide Poisoning After Using Charcoal Brazier In Closed Room

@carakeshsingh

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): An elderldy couple had a narrow escape after they slept with a charcoal brazier (sigri) in a closed room in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur.

According to reports, the incident occurred in Peptac Town on Orchha Road, where Vinod Rusia (72) and his wife, Sharda Rusia (70), were sleeping when they lost consciousness due to suffocation caused by the depletion of oxygen due to the discharge of carbon monoxide gas.

The couple's son, who works as a patwari (revenue official) in the revenue department, grew concerned after his parents didn't pick up the call and immediately alerted neighbours. Upon checking, the neighbours found smoke emanating from the house and the couple unconscious inside.

Fire burns oxygen level

The neighbors immediately called an ambulance and took the couple to the district hospital. According to the doctor on duty, the fire in the closed room burned up the oxygen, and the amount of poisonous carbon monoxide gas increased. This caused the couple to suffocate and vomit. After initial treatment and oxygen administration, they were shifted to the ICU.

According to sources, the couple's condition remained critical even after immediate medical intervention at the district hospital. Considering their condition, they were referred to a higher-level medical center in Bhopal for better treatment.

Authorities have urged people to be cautious while using indoor heating devices amid the severe cold wave.