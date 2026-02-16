 MP News: Youth Booked For Abetment To Suicide In Jabalpur
During the investigation, police recorded statements from the girl’s family members, who alleged that she used to talk to Harsh through Instagram. Police said the family claimed that the accused had often asked her to marry him. Since the two belonged to the same caste, they had agreed to the marriage, police added.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 10:14 PM IST
MP News: Youth Booked For Abetment To Suicide In Jabalpur | Representation Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was booked for abetment of suicide after a 17-year-old girl was found hanging at her home after he allegedly reneged on his promise to marry her, in Jabalpur’s Ghamapur locality on Sunday.

According to the police, the youth, identified as Harsh alias Montu Saktel, was booked following a complaint filed by the minor girl’s brother.

The complainant alleged that on December 17, 2025, he left for work around 8.30 am but his mother called him to inform that his sister was found hanging from a ceiling fan at their house. 

He rushed home and took her to the private hospital for treatment, but the doctor declared her brought dead, police said. The girl worked as domestic help.

During the investigation, police recorded statements from the girl’s family members, who alleged that she used to talk to Harsh through Instagram. Police said the family claimed that the accused had often asked her to marry him.

Since the two belonged to the same caste, they had agreed to the marriage, police added.

On December 16, 2025, the girl was talking to the accused and he allegedly refused to marry her. A day later, the girl was found dead at her home.

Based on the evidence and investigation, a case was registered against Harsh at Ghamapur police station on Sunday.

