Bhopal News: Fountains In Ruins Though ₹1.5 Crore Spent

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC), ahead of last year’s Global Investors Summit 2025, had spent nearly Rs 1.5 crore on installing and beautifying 18 fountains across key city intersections.

They are now standing neglected due to poor maintenance. According to BMC, on average, Rs 8 lakh to Rs 10 lakh was spent on each fountain including lighting and landscaping. Most of them are lying defunct.

The two fountains at Polytechnic Square installed at a cost of Rs 16 lakh have fallen into disrepair with their nozzles reportedly stolen. The structures now remain dry and lifeless.

On Narmadapuram Road, a new fountain has been under construction for nearly a year. Despite tenders being awarded and payments reportedly made, the project remains incomplete.

In Retghat, a fountain installed by Public Works Department lies defunct surrounded by dust and dry leaves, symbolising administrative apathy.

Similarly, fountains near Bagsewania police station and Tribal Museum have remained dry for months, with no visible effort taken for restoration. Residents have questioned the logic of spending public money on such projects without ensuring proper maintenance.

“If the authorities cannot maintain and safeguard fountains, why install them in the first place?” Shabista Zaki, Leader of Opposition, BMC

“Most fountains are operational while a few require repair. Reports have been sought from officials and corrective steps will be taken soon.”

Udit Garg, superintendent engineer, BMC