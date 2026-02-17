 Bhopal News: MBBS Student Case; Suicide Note Recovered From Mobile, Mentions Study Pressure
However, the note does not mention the method of suicide, nor does it hold anyone responsible for her death. Police have seized the suicide note and made it part of the case record. Officials are also examining whether the student was facing any additional mental stress, harassment or other external pressures.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 12:28 AM IST
Bhopal News: MBBS Student Case; Suicide Note Recovered From Mobile, Mentions Study Pressure

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a new development in the death case of Gandhi Medical College (GMC) MBBS student, police have recovered a suicide note from her mobile phone during the investigation after forensic analysis helped retrieve deleted data from her device.

According to police officials, Roshni had written the note in her phone’s notepad a few hours before her death and later sent it to herself via WhatsApp.

Koh-e-Fiza police station incharge KG Shukla stated that in the note the student apologized to her parents and mentioned that she was unable to cope with academic pressure. She also referred to family responsibilities weighing on her.

However, the note does not mention the method of suicide nor does it hold anyone responsible for her death.

Police have seized the suicide note and made it part of the case record. Officials are also examining whether the student was facing any additional mental stress, harassment or other external pressures.

An important angle in the investigation is the suspected use of a poisonous substance. Police are trying to ascertain from where the substance was procured. Technical evidence including call detail records and other clues are also being scrutinised.

