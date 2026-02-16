 Bhopal News: Children’s Murderer Kills Landlady, Jumps Before Moving Train
Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 10:38 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Children’s Murderer Kills Landlady, Jumps Before Moving Train | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sentenced for the murder of his three children, a man brutally murdered a 45-year-old woman and then committed suicide by jumping before the moving train in Gautam Nagar on Monday evening.

The accused who was living at victim’s house on rent stabbed her 13 times, causing her death on the spot. According to police officials, bodies have been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway. Preliminary investigation indicates that pressure to vacate the house by the victim triggered the murder.

According to reports, victim Durga Kushwaha lived in Nishatpura (east) with her family. She considered accused Pritam Kushwaha as her ‘guru bhai’ as the duo were followers of the same guru.

The deceased Durga’s family members said that hailing from Tendukheda village in Sagar district, Pritam had killed his three children many years ago and was convicted. After completing his jail term, a year ago, Pritam came to Bhopal and lived at their house as the villagers did not allow him to stay there.

He was staying in one of the rooms of the house. Family members alleged that Durga had been pressuring him to vacate the house for past six months but he was reluctant. Police officials said that Durga’s husband, a truck driver and her son were not at home on Monday evening.

Taking advantage of their absence, Pritam took her to an under-construction portion of the same house on pretext of cleaning work and attacked her with a knife. Nine stab wounds were inflicted on woman’s chest including three on her abdomen and one on her neck, which caused her immediate death, officials added.

After committing the murder, Pritam fled and reached a railway track nearby where he jumped before a moving train. Statements of victim’s kin and locals were being recorded to collect more information regarding the incident.

