 Bhopal News: Translocated Tiger Found Dead In Veerangana Rani Durgawati Tiger Reserve
Wildlife activist Ajay Dubey has demanded a high-level probe into death. In a letter written to the chief secretary, PCCF (Wildlife) and National Tiger Conservation Authority, he alleged data indicates tiger remained stationary at same location for prolonged period. The monitoring team failed to respond or conduct physical verification, which is mandatory under NTCA guidelines, he said.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 10:55 PM IST
Bhopal News: Translocated Tiger Found Dead In Veerangana Rani Durgawati Tiger Reserve | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A translocated tiger was found dead in Veerangana Rani Durgawati Tiger Reserve on Sunday evening. Investigation has started to ascertain how it died.

Radio collar had been sending signals from same location for last three days, sources said.

The carcass was found in Manegaon beat on Sunday evening. The post-mortem was conducted on Monday to determine the reason behind death.

Patrolling staff of forest department first spotted the tiger lying dead. Help of dog squad was taken during investigation. So far, there are no indications of poaching.

The tiger was brought from Kanha Tiger Reserve on January 18 and its movement was regularly monitored through radio collar. It was an orphan feline raised inside enclosure. After being trained to hunt wild animals, decision was taken to translocate and release it in wild conditions.

High-level probe sought

Wildlife activist Ajay Dubey has demanded high-level probe into death. In a letter written to Chief Secretary, PCCF (Wildlife) and National Tiger Conservation Authority, he alleged data indicates tiger remained stationary at same location for prolonged period.

The monitoring team failed to respond or conduct physical verification, which is mandatory under NTCA guidelines, he said. Dubey alleged lack of accountability and expressed apprehension about safety of cheetahs proposed to be translocated.

Signs point to attack by another feline

Forest officials said the head of tiger was badly damaged and bones were broken, suggesting attack by another feline. Body bore deep canine wounds, indicating death likely occurred in territorial fight.

