Bhopal News: Women’s Toilets Locked In BMC New Headquarters | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Women’s toilets remain locked at the newly constructed headquarters of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) even as key departments have begun operations from the building, causing inconvenience to all the women employees.

On Monday, Housing for All wing and the electricity department shifted to the new premises located in Tulsi Nagar on Link Road No. 2.

The HFA office has been allotted space on the fourth floor, while the area behind it has been reserved for Swachh Bharat Mission wing, which has sought additional time to relocate.

Despite the commencement of work by two departments, essential facilities are yet to be fully operational. While air conditioners are being installed in officials’ chambers, the designated women’s washrooms have not been opened.

As a result, women employees are compelled to use common or men’s toilets, causing inconvenience and discomfort.

Meanwhile, additional municipal commissioner Tanmay Sharma on Monday vacated his cabin at the ISBT headquarters and all his belongings were also sent to new headquarters. During Monday’s shifting process, employees transported office materials via lifts, resulting in litter accumulation and temporary suspension of lift services for maintenance.