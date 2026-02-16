MP News: Youth Beats Stray Dog To Death With Sticks In Gwalior; Distrurbing VIDEO Surfaces

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A brutal case of dog attack has been reported in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, where a youth allegedly beat a stray dog to death with sticks.

The entire incident was caught on CCTV installed in the area. In the CCTV footage, the youth can be seen repeatedly attacking the dog with sticks. The stray dog is seen crying in pain and trying to escape, but the youth continues the assault until the animal collapses and dies.

The dog can be seen sitting on the stairs, appearing to be asleep, when the man suddenly starts hitting it with a stick. The dog falls down in pain, but the man keeps hitting it repeatedly until the dog dies.

Watch the disturbing video below :

According to information, the incident took place in the Bhitarwar area of Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, in Ward Number 12, sparking outrage among local residents and animal lovers.

The disturbing visuals have triggered widespread anger, with many people condemning the act as inhuman and cruel.

After the video went viral, residents expressed concern over the safety of stray animals in the area. Many demanded strict action against the accused and said such acts of violence should not be tolerated.

People also called for stronger steps to protect voiceless animals and to ensure that those involved in such cruelty are punished.

Commenting on the incident, Jitendra Nagaich, SDOP of Bhitarwar, said that so far no formal complaint has been received in connection with the case. He stated that the police came to know about the incident after the CCTV video surfaced. He added that if any person files a complaint, immediate and strict action will be taken under the Animal Cruelty Act.

The police have appealed to local residents and animal welfare groups to come forward and report the matter. Officials said proper legal action can be initiated only after a complaint is registered, and assured that the case will be handled seriously.