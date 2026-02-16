Bhopal News: 26-Year-Old Man From Maharashtra Killed After Comment Over Regional Identity, Accused Held | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 26-year-old man from Maharashtra was allegedly stabbed to death in Misrod late Sunday night after a dispute began with a comment targeting his Maharashtrian identity, police said. The victim died at 2.30 am on Monday.

According to reports, the victim, Pawan Gawai, was from the Nandurbar district of Maharashtra and had come to visit his sister, who lives in Jatkhedi in Misrod. On Sunday night, Pawan had gone to a nearby grocery shop with his minor nephew to purchase goods.

According to Misrod police station incharge Ratan Singh Parihar, accused Ballu was already present at the shop and was aware that Gawai was from Maharashtra. He allegedly passed a remark questioning how come a Maharashtrian was roaming in the area.

Police said Gawai objected to the comment and replied that he did not need anyone’s permission to be there. The verbal exchange soon escalated. The accused first slapped Gawai, who retaliated and slapped him in return.

Enraged, Ballu pulled out a knife he was carrying and stabbed Gawai once in the chest inflicting a deep wound before fleeing the spot.

Gawai was rushed to hospital but succumbed to injuries during treatment at 2.30 am on Monday.

After receiving information from the hospital, police registered a case and launched an investigation. The accused was arrested on Monday. He already has three prior cases of assault registered against him, police said. He has been taken on police remand for further questioning.