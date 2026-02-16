 MP News: 29-Year-Old Passenger Injured After Vendor Attacks Him With Knife Inside Moving Train In Jabalpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: 29-Year-Old Passenger Injured After Vendor Attacks Him With Knife Inside Moving Train In Jabalpur

MP News: 29-Year-Old Passenger Injured After Vendor Attacks Him With Knife Inside Moving Train In Jabalpur

A 29-year-old passenger was attacked with a knife by a vendor after a dispute inside the general coach of the Pune–Supaul Express. The incident triggered panic among passengers. The injured man was taken to Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur for treatment. GRP registered a case against the accused vendor and launched an investigation.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 07:27 PM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 29-year-old passenger was attacked by a vendor with a knife over a dispute inside a moving train on the Pune–Supaul Express in Jabalpur on Monday.

It created panic among passengers and raising serious questions about railway safety. The incident took place in the general coach of train number 11041 while it was passing through Madhya Pradesh.

How?

According to officials, the injured passenger has been identified as Rahul Singh Rajput, a resident of Hajipur. He was travelling to his hometown aboard the Pune–Supaul Express when the incident occurred. Sources said that after the train crossed Bhitoni railway station, Rahul got into an argument with a vendor inside the general coach. The exact reason for the dispute is not yet clear.

FPJ Shorts
ED Attaches ₹5.88 Crore Properties In Mumbai In NDPS-Linked Money Laundering Probe
ED Attaches ₹5.88 Crore Properties In Mumbai In NDPS-Linked Money Laundering Probe
SL VS AUS: Australia Openers Travis Head & Mitchell Marsh Smash Half-Centuries In Must-Win T20 WC26 Clash
SL VS AUS: Australia Openers Travis Head & Mitchell Marsh Smash Half-Centuries In Must-Win T20 WC26 Clash
Mohsin Naqvi Meets Sri Lanka President Dissanayake, Conveys PM Shehbaz Sharif's Thanks For Timely Intervention Over IND Vs PAK Boycott
Mohsin Naqvi Meets Sri Lanka President Dissanayake, Conveys PM Shehbaz Sharif's Thanks For Timely Intervention Over IND Vs PAK Boycott
Matheesha Pathirana Injury Update: KKR's ₹18 Crore Signing Leaves Ground After Hamstring Injury In SL VS AUS T20 WC Game
Matheesha Pathirana Injury Update: KKR's ₹18 Crore Signing Leaves Ground After Hamstring Injury In SL VS AUS T20 WC Game

Police said the argument escalated within minutes. During the heated exchange, the vendor allegedly pulled out a knife and attacked Rahul on his leg. The sudden assault shocked passengers in the coach.

Panic spread quickly as people screamed and moved away from the spot to save themselves. Some passengers stood up from their seats and rushed to other parts of the coach in fear.

Despite the chaos, few passengers tried to help the injured man and informed railway authorities. When the train reached Jabalpur, personnel of the Government Railway Police (GRP) reached the coach and took control of the situation. Rahul was immediately taken off the train and rushed to Victoria Hospital for treatment.

Doctors said he is undergoing treatment and his condition is stable.

Read Also
MP News: One Dead, Over Dozen Critical After Prasad Causes Food Poisoning In Jabalpur
article-image

GRP officials said a case has been registered against the accused vendor under relevant sections of the law.

The vendor has been taken into custody, and further investigation is underway. Police are also recording statements of passengers who witnessed the incident.

Passengers have demanded stricter checks and better security arrangements on trains to prevent such violent incidents in the future.

Read Also
MP News: On Way To Exam Centre, College Student’s Leg Gets Stuck In Iron Grill In Chhatarpur;...
article-image

Authorities have assured that the matter is being taken seriously and action will be taken to ensure passenger safety.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: 29-Year-Old Passenger Injured After Vendor Attacks Him With Knife Inside Moving Train In...
MP News: 29-Year-Old Passenger Injured After Vendor Attacks Him With Knife Inside Moving Train In...
Bhopal News: 26-Year-Old Man From Maharashtra Killed After Comment Over Regional Identity, Accused...
Bhopal News: 26-Year-Old Man From Maharashtra Killed After Comment Over Regional Identity, Accused...
MP News: Youth Beats Stray Dog To Death With Sticks In Gwalior; Distrurbing VIDEO Surfaces
MP News: Youth Beats Stray Dog To Death With Sticks In Gwalior; Distrurbing VIDEO Surfaces
Bhopal News: 13-Year-Old Dies After Coming In Contact With Live Immersion Rod While Heating Water...
Bhopal News: 13-Year-Old Dies After Coming In Contact With Live Immersion Rod While Heating Water...
MP News: Fed Up With Marriage, 22-Year-Old Woman Jumps Into Canal In Morena
MP News: Fed Up With Marriage, 22-Year-Old Woman Jumps Into Canal In Morena