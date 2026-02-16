MP News: 29-Year-Old Passenger Injured After Vendor Attacks Him With Knife Inside Moving Train In Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 29-year-old passenger was attacked by a vendor with a knife over a dispute inside a moving train on the Pune–Supaul Express in Jabalpur on Monday.

It created panic among passengers and raising serious questions about railway safety. The incident took place in the general coach of train number 11041 while it was passing through Madhya Pradesh.

How?

According to officials, the injured passenger has been identified as Rahul Singh Rajput, a resident of Hajipur. He was travelling to his hometown aboard the Pune–Supaul Express when the incident occurred. Sources said that after the train crossed Bhitoni railway station, Rahul got into an argument with a vendor inside the general coach. The exact reason for the dispute is not yet clear.

Police said the argument escalated within minutes. During the heated exchange, the vendor allegedly pulled out a knife and attacked Rahul on his leg. The sudden assault shocked passengers in the coach.

Panic spread quickly as people screamed and moved away from the spot to save themselves. Some passengers stood up from their seats and rushed to other parts of the coach in fear.

Despite the chaos, few passengers tried to help the injured man and informed railway authorities. When the train reached Jabalpur, personnel of the Government Railway Police (GRP) reached the coach and took control of the situation. Rahul was immediately taken off the train and rushed to Victoria Hospital for treatment.

Doctors said he is undergoing treatment and his condition is stable.

GRP officials said a case has been registered against the accused vendor under relevant sections of the law.

The vendor has been taken into custody, and further investigation is underway. Police are also recording statements of passengers who witnessed the incident.

Passengers have demanded stricter checks and better security arrangements on trains to prevent such violent incidents in the future.

Authorities have assured that the matter is being taken seriously and action will be taken to ensure passenger safety.