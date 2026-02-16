MP News: Fed Up With Marriage, 22-Year-Old Woman Jumps Into Canal In Morena

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Fed up with her marriage, a 22-year-old woman jumped into a canal from a bridge in Morena on Monday.

The incident took place in the Sabalgarh area of Morena district and has been missing for over 12 hours. The incident took place near the Babari Pura canal culvert under the Tentara Police Station limits, triggering a large rescue operation.

According to police, the woman has been identified as Suman Rawat. She was travelling on a motorcycle with her husband Dhruv Rawat, 25, and her father-in-law while returning to her in-laws’ home.

When the bike reached the canal bridge, Suman reportedly told them that her slipper had fallen and asked them to stop the vehicle. As soon as the bike stopped, she suddenly ran towards the bridge and jumped into the canal before anyone could react.

Police said Suman was a resident of Chinnoni village and was married to Dhruv Rawat of Gaudoli Har village in Sabalgarh on July 11, 2024.

Family members stated that she was unhappy with the marriage and had been staying mostly at her parents’ home since the wedding. Four days ago, after pressure from a social panchayat, she returned to her in-laws’ house.

At the time of the incident, the canal was carrying a strong flow of nearly 2,500 cusecs of water, due to which the woman was swept away. Rescue teams were rushed to the spot, and search operations have been going on for more than 12 hours, but no trace of her has been found so far.

Teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are leading the operation.

Dhruv Rawat told police that he, his wife, and his father were returning from Kamerakala village, where they had taken Suman to a religious place, believing she was under some spiritual influence. While returning, she jumped into the canal near Babari Pura.

Tentara police station in-charge SI Parth Singh Parihar said the priority is to locate the woman. He added that further investigation will be done after she is found, based on statements from both sides of the family.