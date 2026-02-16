Bhopal News: 13-Year-Old Dies After Coming In Contact With Live Immersion Rod While Heating Water For Bath

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 13-year-old was electrocuted to death after coming in contact with an electric immersion rod, as reported in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal.

According to information, the incident occurred in Anand Nagar area of Bhopal.

Here, a 13-year-old boy was heating water in a bucket with the help of an immersion rod, for a bath.

However, when the boy touched the water to check the temperature, he suffered an electric shock. This led to his immediate death.

The deceased was identified as Keshav, was a Class 7 student.

It is said that the water was already very hot and was carrying electric charges.

This is when Keshav put his hand into the bucket to check the temperature. He came in contact with the live heater rod and received a severe electric shock.

Family members rushed him for medical help, however, he could not be saved unfortunately.

The heartbreaking incident has left the family and local residents in shock.

Precautions while using immersion rods:

Always switch off power before touching water. Never put your hand in the bucket while rod is connected to electricity.

Use a good quality immersion rod with proper insulation and safety certificate.

Ensure proper earthing in your house wiring.

Check the wire and plug for damage before every use. Do not use the rod if the wire is cut or loose.

Keep the water level above the heating coil. Never switch on the rod without water.

Do not use plastic buckets unless they are heat-resistant. Prefer metal buckets with caution and proper earthing.