 Bhopal News: 13-Year-Old Dies After Coming In Contact With Live Immersion Rod While Heating Water For Bath
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: 13-Year-Old Dies After Coming In Contact With Live Immersion Rod While Heating Water For Bath

Bhopal News: 13-Year-Old Dies After Coming In Contact With Live Immersion Rod While Heating Water For Bath

A 13-year-old Class 7 student, Keshav, died of electrocution in Anand Nagar after coming in contact with a live immersion rod while checking bath water temperature. He was rushed for treatment but could not be saved. The incident highlights the need for safety measures, including switching off power, proper earthing, and checking wires before use.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 06:01 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 13-year-old was electrocuted to death after coming in contact with an electric immersion rod, as reported in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal.

According to information, the incident occurred in Anand Nagar area of Bhopal. 

Here, a 13-year-old boy was heating water in a bucket with the help of an immersion rod, for a bath. 

However, when the boy touched the water to check the temperature, he suffered an electric shock. This led to his immediate death.

FPJ Shorts
Climate Change Threatens Biodiversity And Livelihoods In Central Himalayas: Study
Climate Change Threatens Biodiversity And Livelihoods In Central Himalayas: Study
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result Declared After Delay At jeemain.nta.nic.in; Direct Link Active
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result Declared After Delay At jeemain.nta.nic.in; Direct Link Active
'The Gap Is Huge’: Sourav Ganguly On India’s Dominance Over Pakistan In T20 WC
'The Gap Is Huge’: Sourav Ganguly On India’s Dominance Over Pakistan In T20 WC
PM Modi To Visit Israel On February 25-26; Benjamin Netanyahu Says 'Will Discuss All Sorts Of Cooperation'
PM Modi To Visit Israel On February 25-26; Benjamin Netanyahu Says 'Will Discuss All Sorts Of Cooperation'

The deceased was identified as Keshav, was a Class 7 student. 

It is said that the water was already very hot and was carrying electric charges.

This is when Keshav put his hand into the bucket to check the temperature. He came in contact with the live heater rod and received a severe electric shock.

Family members rushed him for medical help, however, he could not be saved unfortunately.

The heartbreaking incident has left the family and local residents in shock. 

Read Also
MP News: Missing Since Feb 9, Muslim Sisters Marry Hindu Cousins In Chhatarpur; Release VIDEO...
article-image

Precautions while using immersion rods:

Always switch off power before touching water. Never put your hand in the bucket while rod is connected to electricity.

Use a good quality immersion rod with proper insulation and safety certificate.

Ensure proper earthing in your house wiring.

Check the wire and plug for damage before every use. Do not use the rod if the wire is cut or loose.

Keep the water level above the heating coil. Never switch on the rod without water.

Do not use plastic buckets unless they are heat-resistant. Prefer metal buckets with caution and proper earthing.

Read Also
MP News: Congress MLA Fires In Air During Shiv Baraat Procession In Sheopur; Video Goes Viral
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: 13-Year-Old Dies After Coming In Contact With Live Immersion Rod While Heating Water...
Bhopal News: 13-Year-Old Dies After Coming In Contact With Live Immersion Rod While Heating Water...
MP News: Fed Up With Marriage, 22-Year-Old Woman Jumps Into Canal In Morena
MP News: Fed Up With Marriage, 22-Year-Old Woman Jumps Into Canal In Morena
MP News: Missing Since Feb 9, Muslim Sisters Marry Hindu Cousins In Chhatarpur; Release VIDEO...
MP News: Missing Since Feb 9, Muslim Sisters Marry Hindu Cousins In Chhatarpur; Release VIDEO...
MP News: Congress MLA Fires In Air During Shiv Baraat Procession In Sheopur; Video Goes Viral
MP News: Congress MLA Fires In Air During Shiv Baraat Procession In Sheopur; Video Goes Viral
MP News: On Way To Exam Centre, College Student’s Leg Gets Stuck In Iron Grill In Chhatarpur;...
MP News: On Way To Exam Centre, College Student’s Leg Gets Stuck In Iron Grill In Chhatarpur;...