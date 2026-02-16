 MP News: Muslim Cousin Sisters Missing Since Feb 9 Marry Hindu Cousin Brothers; Release VIDEO Seeking Police Protection
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Muslim Cousin Sisters Missing Since Feb 9 Marry Hindu Cousin Brothers; Release VIDEO Seeking Police Protection

MP News: Muslim Cousin Sisters Missing Since Feb 9 Marry Hindu Cousin Brothers; Release VIDEO Seeking Police Protection

Two Muslim cousin sisters missing since February 9 in Chhatarpur have married two Hindu cousin brothers and released a video seeking police protection. They said they are adults, married by choice, and face death threats from their families. Their relatives had filed a missing complaint, claiming they were minors. Police said statements will be recorded before further legal action.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 03:28 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Muslim Cousin Sisters Missing Since Feb 9 Marry Hindu Cousin Brothers; Release Video Seeking Police Protection | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Two Muslim cousin sisters, who had been missing since February 9 in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district, have married two Hindu cousin brothers. 

The matter came to fore after 2 women released a video on Sunday along with their husbands, requesting police protection. They also claimed that their families are threatening to kill them.

According to information, the incident took place in the Naugaon area of Chhatarpur. The 2 women had left home saying they were going to withdraw money from an ATM but did not return. 

Their family later filed a missing complaint and claimed that the girls were minors. The family also alleged that police were not taking the case seriously and staged a protest at the police station.

FPJ Shorts
'Mandatory To Appear In First Board Exam For Class 10 Students': CBSE On 2 Board Exams Policy
'Mandatory To Appear In First Board Exam For Class 10 Students': CBSE On 2 Board Exams Policy
Sunetra Pawar To Meet NCP MLAs In Mumbai Tomorrow, Amid Push For Merger Talks With NCP (SP)
Sunetra Pawar To Meet NCP MLAs In Mumbai Tomorrow, Amid Push For Merger Talks With NCP (SP)
Gujarat: 28 Schools In Ahmedabad & Vadodara Get Bomb Threat; Searches Underway
Gujarat: 28 Schools In Ahmedabad & Vadodara Get Bomb Threat; Searches Underway
Indian Army Nursing Assistant Tentative Exam Dates 2026 Out: Check Dates and Selection Process 
Indian Army Nursing Assistant Tentative Exam Dates 2026 Out: Check Dates and Selection Process 

During the protest, a woman accused the police of bias and claimed that her son was assaulted. She said the police were waiting for the other side to arrive instead of acting on their complaint, which led to anger and chaos at the station.

In the video, both women said they are adults and married the two men of their own free will. 

Read Also
MP News: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Pulls Shiva Baraat Chariot In Bhopal
article-image

Watch the video here:

They stated that they left home willingly and are not under any pressure. They also appealed to the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Chhatarpur to provide them protection and not harass their in-laws.

The women further said that if anything happens to them or their husbands’ families, their parental family members should be held responsible.

Naugaon Police Station in-charge Balmik Choubey said that a missing person report had been registered and the family had suspected kidnapping. He confirmed that both women are adults and cousins.

He added that after the video surfaced, police are trying to trace them. Further legal action will be taken after recording their statements.

The investigation is ongoing.

Read Also
MP News: Storyteller Pandit Pradeep Mishra Leads Green Shivratri Drive At Kubereshwar Dham
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Muslim Cousin Sisters Missing Since Feb 9 Marry Hindu Cousin Brothers; Release VIDEO...
MP News: Muslim Cousin Sisters Missing Since Feb 9 Marry Hindu Cousin Brothers; Release VIDEO...
MP News: Congress MLA Fires In Air During Shiv Baraat Procession In Sheopur; Video Goes Viral
MP News: Congress MLA Fires In Air During Shiv Baraat Procession In Sheopur; Video Goes Viral
MP News: On Way To Exam Centre, College Student’s Leg Gets Stuck In Iron Grill In Chhatarpur;...
MP News: On Way To Exam Centre, College Student’s Leg Gets Stuck In Iron Grill In Chhatarpur;...
JEE Main 2026: NTA Drops 9 Questions, Bonus Marks Boost Scores
JEE Main 2026: NTA Drops 9 Questions, Bonus Marks Boost Scores
MP News: One Dead, Over Dozen Critical After Prasad Causes Food Poisoning In Jabalpur
MP News: One Dead, Over Dozen Critical After Prasad Causes Food Poisoning In Jabalpur