MP News: Muslim Cousin Sisters Missing Since Feb 9 Marry Hindu Cousin Brothers; Release Video Seeking Police Protection | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Two Muslim cousin sisters, who had been missing since February 9 in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district, have married two Hindu cousin brothers.

The matter came to fore after 2 women released a video on Sunday along with their husbands, requesting police protection. They also claimed that their families are threatening to kill them.

According to information, the incident took place in the Naugaon area of Chhatarpur. The 2 women had left home saying they were going to withdraw money from an ATM but did not return.

Their family later filed a missing complaint and claimed that the girls were minors. The family also alleged that police were not taking the case seriously and staged a protest at the police station.

During the protest, a woman accused the police of bias and claimed that her son was assaulted. She said the police were waiting for the other side to arrive instead of acting on their complaint, which led to anger and chaos at the station.

In the video, both women said they are adults and married the two men of their own free will.

Read Also MP News: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Pulls Shiva Baraat Chariot In Bhopal

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Two Muslim Cousin Sisters Marry Two Hindu Cousin Brothers In MP's #Chhatarpur, Seek Police Protection#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews pic.twitter.com/KcKgPhx9PQ — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) February 16, 2026

They stated that they left home willingly and are not under any pressure. They also appealed to the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Chhatarpur to provide them protection and not harass their in-laws.

The women further said that if anything happens to them or their husbands’ families, their parental family members should be held responsible.

Naugaon Police Station in-charge Balmik Choubey said that a missing person report had been registered and the family had suspected kidnapping. He confirmed that both women are adults and cousins.

He added that after the video surfaced, police are trying to trace them. Further legal action will be taken after recording their statements.

The investigation is ongoing.