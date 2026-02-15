MP News: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Pulls Shiva Baraat Chariot In Bhopal

MP News: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Pulls Shiva Baraat Chariot |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A large number of devotees thronged Shiva temples in the city on Sunday to mark Mahashivratri.

Chief minister Mohan Yadav attended the programme organised at Prachin Badwale Mahadev Temple. He extended greetings to people and celebrated the festival with devotees attending the programme. He performed abhishek of Lord Shiva.

Members of the police band and many youths played damru. The chief minister led Shiva Baraat and also pulled the chariot of procession. Local people joined the procession with enthusiasm and joy. The ambience resonated with collective chants of Har Har Mahadev and Jai Mahakal.

Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also visited the Badwale Mahadev Temple where he offered prayers. Mayor Malti Rai was also present.

The main attraction of the procession was Baba Bateshwar in the form of a groom riding on a Nandi. His captivating form, seated on an attractive chariot, was a special attraction for devotees.

Bands and dance troupes from various regions presented traditional performances. A youth Damru group performed with over 50 girls participating for the first time.

Sankat Mochan Khedapati Hanuman Temple in Sant Hirdaram Nagar has been celebrating Mahashivratri for the past 22 years. Shiva Abhishek, havan, and puja took place.

A grand Shiva procession with a Damru party, elephants, horses, and devotees dancing to the tunes of a DJ was held. Tableaux of various gods and goddesses were also part of the procession.

1.25 lakh visited at Bhojpur Temple

Around 1,25,000 devotees visited Bhojpur Temple to offer prayers to Lord Shiva on Sunday. The 11th-century temple is an ASI protected monument. It is famous for housing one of the world's largest monolithic Shiva Lingams (over 7.5 feet tall) and is a masterpiece of early medieval, mortar less architecture dedicated to Lord Shiva.

The culture department organised a three -day Mahadev-Bhojpur Mahotsav on the premises of the temple. Devotional songs, presented by noted bhajan singer Lakhbir Singh Lakha captivated the audience.