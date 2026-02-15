 MP News: Storyteller Pandit Pradeep Mishra Leads Green Shivratri Drive At Kubereshwar Dham
MP News: Storyteller Pandit Pradeep Mishra Leads Green Shivratri Drive At Kubereshwar Dham

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, February 15, 2026, 09:26 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Storyteller Pandit Pradeep Mishra Leads Green Shivratri Drive At Kubereshwar Dham | FP Photo

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): A wave of devotion blended with environmental consciousness as thousands of devotees gathered at Kubereshwar Dham to celebrate an eco-friendly Mahashivratri.

Storyteller Pandit Pradeep Mishra called upon followers to observe a Green Shivratri by planting trees and pledging to protect nature.

After Shivratri Aarti, devotees planted belpatra and shami saplings across the temple premises, emphasizing that human existence depends on environmental balance.

Pandit Mishra himself planted a belpatra sapling and reiterated his resolve to plant one crore trees, urging society to take collective responsibility for conservation.

article-image

A major highlight of the celebration was the announcement of Jyotirling Garden where 12 sacred trees will be planted symbolising India s 12 Jyotirlingas.

The plantation will follow a unique scale-distance method reflecting their geographical distances from Dham including Mahakaleshwar (127 km), Omkareshwar (135 km), Kedarnath (864 km), and Rameshwaram (1557 km).

Three key environmental resolutions marked the event: large-scale belpatra tree plantation, scientific reuse of abhishek water for groundwater recharge and irrigation and converting nirmalya (used flowers and leaves) into organic manure.

Addressing social issues, Pandit Mishra laid stress on respect for daughters and daughters-in-law, coining the slogan, "Educate the Daughter, Save the Country.

He also highlighted water conservation, urging people to prevent wastage during social functions.

