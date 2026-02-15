 Bhopal News: Man Pays Ex-Girlfriend, Loses Wife, Now In Court
Updated: Sunday, February 15, 2026, 08:04 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A young man is making rounds of the Bhopal District Family Court after losing both his girlfriend and wife. He is facing a case filed by his wife seeking maintenance.

The man, in his early thirties, runs a business in the city. He had been in love with a divorcee for years, but they could not marry for some reason. His parents arranged a match for him. Before the wedding, he decided to tell his would-be wife about his love affair.

After knowing everything, she said she was ready to go ahead with the marriage, provided he formally and in writing ended his relationship with his girlfriend.

The man agreed. He and his girlfriend signed a document stating they were in a relationship, that they were ending it, and that they would not interfere in each other’s life in the future. At the insistence of the woman’s aunt, he also paid Rs 5 lakh to his girlfriend for her future expenses.

After closing the chapter with his girlfriend, the man hoped for a happy married life. However, after the wedding, he told his wife about the Rs 5 lakh paid to his ex-girlfriend. This enraged her. She demanded that all his properties, along with Rs 10 lakh, be transferred in her name. “When you can give Rs 5 lakh to her, you should give Rs 10 lakh to me,” she argued.

The man refused, seeing no logic in her demand. She did not relent and moved back to her parents’ house within less than 20 days of marriage. A case seeking maintenance from her husband is pending in the District Family Court.

Shail Awasthi, a counsellor at the court handling the case, said his wife is ready to divorce provided she is paid Rs 10 lakh.

