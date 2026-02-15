 Bhopal News: 32-Year-Old Man Returning From Wedding Killed In Road Accident
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: 32-Year-Old Man Returning From Wedding Killed In Road Accident

Bhopal News: 32-Year-Old Man Returning From Wedding Killed In Road Accident

Passersby found his mobile phone at the scene and informed his friend, Akash Meena. He rushed to the spot and took Mohit to a private hospital in Bhainsa Khedi, where doctors began treatment. However, Mohit succumbed to injuries on Sunday morning. He is survived by two sons, one aged 7 and the other just one year old.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, February 15, 2026, 08:09 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Man Returning From Wedding Killed In Road Accident | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Overspeeding claimed another life on a city road late Saturday night when a 32-year-old, Mohit Saude, a resident of Gandhi Nagar, died after he was hit by an unidentified vehicle while returning from a wedding in Abbas Nagar.

According to police, Mohit was a private school bus driver. On Saturday night, he was riding motorcycle on way to home when a speeding vehicle rammed into his bike near a private school. The impact was so severe that he tossed and fell on the road and sustained critical injuries.

Read Also
Bhopal News: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Front Of ISBT, Doused After 2 Hours -- VIDEO
article-image

Passersby found his mobile phone at the scene and informed his friend, Akash Meena. He rushed to the spot and took Mohit to a private hospital in Bhainsa Khedi where doctors began treatment. However, Mohit succumbed to injuries on Sunday morning.

He is survived by two sons, one aged 7 and the other just one-year old. Family members said Mohit celebrated his younger son Eklavya’s birthday on January 10. Gandhi Nagar police have registered a case and started investigation. The driver of the vehicle remains unidentified and police teams are scanning CCTV footage from nearby areas to trace the vehicle and the driver.

FPJ Shorts
Bhiwandi Mayor Polls Heat Up: BJP Projects Unity, Secular Front Faces Turmoil Ahead Of Nominations
Bhiwandi Mayor Polls Heat Up: BJP Projects Unity, Secular Front Faces Turmoil Ahead Of Nominations
'Siraj Cutie', Netizens Praise Bowler's Sweet Gesture As He Dusts Dirt Off Ishan Kishan's Head As He Groans In Pain Against Pakistan; WATCH VIDEO
'Siraj Cutie', Netizens Praise Bowler's Sweet Gesture As He Dusts Dirt Off Ishan Kishan's Head As He Groans In Pain Against Pakistan; WATCH VIDEO
IND VS PAK T20 World Cup: No Handshakes Post Game As Suryakumar Yadav & Co Humiliate Pakistan By 61 Runs
IND VS PAK T20 World Cup: No Handshakes Post Game As Suryakumar Yadav & Co Humiliate Pakistan By 61 Runs
'Always Desire to Achieve More For People': PM Modi Says Public Life Demands Constant Improvement
'Always Desire to Achieve More For People': PM Modi Says Public Life Demands Constant Improvement

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: 32-Year-Old Man Returning From Wedding Killed In Road Accident
Bhopal News: 32-Year-Old Man Returning From Wedding Killed In Road Accident
Bhopal News: Man Pays Ex-Girlfriend, Loses Wife, Now In Court
Bhopal News: Man Pays Ex-Girlfriend, Loses Wife, Now In Court
Bhopal Power Cut February 16: Power To Remain Disrupted In Reliable Colony, Shahid Smarak, MLA Rest...
Bhopal Power Cut February 16: Power To Remain Disrupted In Reliable Colony, Shahid Smarak, MLA Rest...
Bhopal News: Turtle Smugglers, Use AC Coach Attendants To Move Consignments
Bhopal News: Turtle Smugglers, Use AC Coach Attendants To Move Consignments
Bhopal News: Ayurveda Colleges On NCISM’s Radar
Bhopal News: Ayurveda Colleges On NCISM’s Radar