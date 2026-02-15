Bhopal News: 32-Year-Old Man Returning From Wedding Killed In Road Accident

Bhopal News: Man Returning From Wedding Killed In Road Accident | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Overspeeding claimed another life on a city road late Saturday night when a 32-year-old, Mohit Saude, a resident of Gandhi Nagar, died after he was hit by an unidentified vehicle while returning from a wedding in Abbas Nagar.

According to police, Mohit was a private school bus driver. On Saturday night, he was riding motorcycle on way to home when a speeding vehicle rammed into his bike near a private school. The impact was so severe that he tossed and fell on the road and sustained critical injuries.

Passersby found his mobile phone at the scene and informed his friend, Akash Meena. He rushed to the spot and took Mohit to a private hospital in Bhainsa Khedi where doctors began treatment. However, Mohit succumbed to injuries on Sunday morning.

He is survived by two sons, one aged 7 and the other just one-year old. Family members said Mohit celebrated his younger son Eklavya’s birthday on January 10. Gandhi Nagar police have registered a case and started investigation. The driver of the vehicle remains unidentified and police teams are scanning CCTV footage from nearby areas to trace the vehicle and the driver.