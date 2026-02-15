Bhopal News: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Front Of ISBT, Doused After 2 Hours -- VIDEO |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out in front of Bhopal’s Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) around 3:45 pm on Sunday.

The flames engulfed Mehta Industry, a unit engaged in fabrication work.

The fire started in a warehouse built at the rear side of the factory, where wooden materials and plywood sheets were stored.

As soon as information was received, 12 fire tenders of the Municipal Corporation reached the spot one by one to control the blaze.

Firefighters broke open the tin wall at the back of the warehouse and sprayed foam from that side to douse the flames.

After nearly two hours of continuous efforts, the fire was brought under control.

People living in a nearby slum area adjacent to the factory took precautionary measures and moved their household belongings outside.

No casualties have been reported in the incident so far.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Note: This is a breaking story. Further deatils are awaited.