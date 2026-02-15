 Bhopal News: Ayurveda Colleges On NCISM’s Radar
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Ayurveda Colleges On NCISM’s Radar

Bhopal News: Ayurveda Colleges On NCISM’s Radar

Colleges must comply with NCISM’s minimum essential standards, assessment, and rating for undergraduate Ayurveda/Siddha colleges and attached teaching hospitals’ regulations, 2024. Inspections focus on teaching hospital facilities, faculty, and infrastructure to ensure adherence to the NCISM Act, 2020.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, February 15, 2026, 06:58 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Ayurveda Colleges On NCISM’s Radar | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM) is keeping a close watch on Ayurveda colleges through both online and offline monitoring.

While BAMS admissions for the 2025-26 session have been completed across the state and the country, inspections and accreditation for the 2026-27 session are now due for all colleges.

Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh have the highest concentration of Ayurveda colleges. NCISM has warned that strict action will be taken against institutions showing negligence in teaching, hospital staff attendance, tampering with IPD/OPD patient data, or other lapses.

Read Also
Bhopal News: Foul Smell Emanates From Bone Factory, Polluting The Environment
article-image

For 2025-26, 31 new colleges were approved, adding over 2,600 BAMS seats, with many in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and other states. These institutions will also be under scrutiny to ensure they maintain standards.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Chembur Businessman Booked For Drunk Driving After Ramming Car Into Vehicle, Causing Traffic Snarl
Mumbai News: Chembur Businessman Booked For Drunk Driving After Ramming Car Into Vehicle, Causing Traffic Snarl
Community Power Transforms ZP School In Shahapur’s Remote Village From Tarp Shed To Model Campus
Community Power Transforms ZP School In Shahapur’s Remote Village From Tarp Shed To Model Campus
10-Year-Old Girl Among Victims As Six Found Hanging In Vasai-Virar & Bhayandar
10-Year-Old Girl Among Victims As Six Found Hanging In Vasai-Virar & Bhayandar
Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 15, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Magic Sambad Night Sunday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 15, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Magic Sambad Night Sunday Weekly Draw

Across India, there are 550 Ayurveda colleges offering Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) and postgraduate (MD/MS) courses. In Madhya Pradesh, 39 colleges are recognised, including 7 government colleges for 2025-26.

Colleges must comply with NCISM’s Minimum essential standards, assessment, and rating for undergraduate Ayurveda/Siddha colleges and attached teaching hospitals’ regulations, 2024. Inspections focus on teaching hospital facilities, faculty, and infrastructure to ensure adherence to the NCISM Act, 2020.

Dr. Rakesh Pandey, National Spokesperson of the AYUSH Medical Association, said all Ayurveda colleges have stepped up efforts to improve systems and mobilise resources in line with the Commission’s standards, as NCISM continues confidential surprise inspections. Last year, during the 2025-26 academic session, the Commission recognised 498 existing colleges, granted recognition to 34 new colleges, and derecognised 18 colleges.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Ayurveda Colleges On NCISM’s Radar
Bhopal News: Ayurveda Colleges On NCISM’s Radar
Bhopal News: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Front Of ISBT, Doused After 2 Hours -- VIDEO
Bhopal News: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Front Of ISBT, Doused After 2 Hours -- VIDEO
MP News: 305 Brides Tie Knot At Bageshwar Dham Mass Wedding On Mahashivratri; Prominent Saints,...
MP News: 305 Brides Tie Knot At Bageshwar Dham Mass Wedding On Mahashivratri; Prominent Saints,...
MP News: Couple Goes Wild Over High Electricity Bill In Morena, Woman Hits Meter Reader With...
MP News: Couple Goes Wild Over High Electricity Bill In Morena, Woman Hits Meter Reader With...
MP News: Over 10K Devotees Flock To Ancient Mahadev Temple In Datia To Celebrate Mahashivratri
MP News: Over 10K Devotees Flock To Ancient Mahadev Temple In Datia To Celebrate Mahashivratri