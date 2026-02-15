Bhopal News: Ayurveda Colleges On NCISM’s Radar | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM) is keeping a close watch on Ayurveda colleges through both online and offline monitoring.

While BAMS admissions for the 2025-26 session have been completed across the state and the country, inspections and accreditation for the 2026-27 session are now due for all colleges.

Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh have the highest concentration of Ayurveda colleges. NCISM has warned that strict action will be taken against institutions showing negligence in teaching, hospital staff attendance, tampering with IPD/OPD patient data, or other lapses.

For 2025-26, 31 new colleges were approved, adding over 2,600 BAMS seats, with many in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and other states. These institutions will also be under scrutiny to ensure they maintain standards.

Across India, there are 550 Ayurveda colleges offering Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) and postgraduate (MD/MS) courses. In Madhya Pradesh, 39 colleges are recognised, including 7 government colleges for 2025-26.

Colleges must comply with NCISM’s Minimum essential standards, assessment, and rating for undergraduate Ayurveda/Siddha colleges and attached teaching hospitals’ regulations, 2024. Inspections focus on teaching hospital facilities, faculty, and infrastructure to ensure adherence to the NCISM Act, 2020.

Dr. Rakesh Pandey, National Spokesperson of the AYUSH Medical Association, said all Ayurveda colleges have stepped up efforts to improve systems and mobilise resources in line with the Commission’s standards, as NCISM continues confidential surprise inspections. Last year, during the 2025-26 academic session, the Commission recognised 498 existing colleges, granted recognition to 34 new colleges, and derecognised 18 colleges.