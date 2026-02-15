 Bhopal News: Foul Smell Emanates From Bone Factory, Polluting The Environment
After the complaint, the factory remained closed for a few months, but it has started functioning again. Residents said the factory owner is not following the pollution norms. After the first complaint, a case was registered against the factory owner, and during an inquiry, it came to light that the license for running the factory was valid until July 2004.

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A bone factory set up in Sohawal area has is causing problems for the residents who say foul smell emerging from the factory is polluting the environment.

Many people have fallen ill because of the foul smell emanating from the factory. The residents are worried because the factory is located in a congested area near a temple.

The court has issued an order against the factory owner, but the order is not followed.

The residents handed over a memorandum to the collector, sub-divisional magistrate Raghurajnagar, superintendent of police, and the MP Pollution Control Board, demanding action against the factory owner.

According to the residents, the factory is spewing venom in the form of foul smell, and they are unable to live in this place.

The case went to the high court which directed the district administration to close the factory and remove the bones lying on its premises.

But the villagers alleged that the factory functions at night. Locals demanded the administration to shift the factory from the areas to some other place to check pollution.

