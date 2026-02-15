 Indore News: Traffic Cop Dismissed From Service After Bribery Video Goes Viral
Police officials said the punishment was necessary to set an example and reinforce the message that corruption will not be tolerated at any level. The officials appealed to the public to report any instances of corruption, assuring that complaints will be taken seriously and investigated fairly.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, February 15, 2026, 12:12 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Head constable Rajesh Jaiswal was dismissed from service after a video showing him taking bribe money went viral on social media.

The video, which surfaced on January 26, allegedly showed the traffic policeman accepting money in the name of issuing a challan while on duty. After the video gained public attention, a departmental inquiry was ordered.

According to the officials, the investigation confirmed that the constable had indulged in corrupt practices and acted against official duties, thereby tarnishing the image of the police department. Following the inquiry, DCP (traffic) ordered the dismissal of head constable Jaiswal from service.

ASI demoted to head constable

Officiating ASI Jagdish Chandra Malviya of the traffic police has been demoted due to negligence in duty. According to official sources, Malviya was found guilty of dereliction of duty. Following disciplinary and departmental proceedings, the DCP (Traffic) ordered the withdrawal of his officiating charge as Assistant Sub-Inspector. He has now been reverted to his original post of Head Constable as a form of punishment.

