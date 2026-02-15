 Indore News: Four Arrested For Duping People Of ₹25 Lakh
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Four Arrested For Duping People Of ₹25 Lakh

Indore News: Four Arrested For Duping People Of ₹25 Lakh

Following complaints from multiple victims, a case was registered and a special investigation team was formed. The arrested accused include Shivam Tiwari, Devendra Golkar, Vinay Nagar and Mitali Yadav. Police revealed that Shivam Tiwari had earlier worked in a finance company and used his experience to plan the fraud.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, February 15, 2026, 12:08 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: Four Arrested For Duping People Of ₹25 Lakh |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Four people were arrested for alleged involvement in a loan fraud case in which around 40 people were cheated of nearly Rs 25 lakh, the police said on Saturday. The accused were running a fake finance company from Shagun Arcade in the Vijay Nagar area.

Vijay Nagar police station in charge Chandrakant Patel said that the accused lured the victims by promising instant loans of up to Rs 5 lakh at low interest rates without requiring a guarantor.

The victims were asked to deposit 20 per cent of the amount as advance margin money. After collecting the money, the accused shut the office and disappeared.

Read Also
Indore News: Six Held For Murdering Man Over Petty Issue, Dumping Body Near Ralamandal
article-image

Following complaints from multiple victims, a case was registered and a special investigation team was formed. The arrested accused include Shivam Tiwari, Devendra Golkar, Vinay Nagar and Mitali Yadav. Police revealed that Shivam Tiwari had earlier worked in a finance company and used his experience to plan the fraud.

FPJ Shorts
UP: Successful Mapping Of 14,331,611 Children Up To 6 Years Of Age
UP: Successful Mapping Of 14,331,611 Children Up To 6 Years Of Age
Rural Economy Gains Momentum As Women From 6 Districts Trade Nearly 3.75 Lakh Litres Of Milk Daily
Rural Economy Gains Momentum As Women From 6 Districts Trade Nearly 3.75 Lakh Litres Of Milk Daily
'Degrees From 'State Forestry University' Will Guarantee Jobs': UP CM Yogi Adityanath
'Degrees From 'State Forestry University' Will Guarantee Jobs': UP CM Yogi Adityanath
'FIR To Be Registered Against Those Filing False Investigation Reports': UP CM Yogi Adityanath
'FIR To Be Registered Against Those Filing False Investigation Reports': UP CM Yogi Adityanath

During investigation, it was found that fake receipts were issued to victims and some money was transferred directly into personal bank accounts. Further investigation was underway to get more information related to the case. Efforts were on to identify other victims and recover the amount.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: NTPC Khargone Bags 3 ‘Swarn Shakti’ Awards At National Conference
MP News: NTPC Khargone Bags 3 ‘Swarn Shakti’ Awards At National Conference
Indore News: Four Arrested For Duping People Of ₹25 Lakh
Indore News: Four Arrested For Duping People Of ₹25 Lakh
Indore News: Traffic Cop Dismissed From Service After Bribery Video Goes Viral
Indore News: Traffic Cop Dismissed From Service After Bribery Video Goes Viral
Indore News: ‘Yamraj’ Spreads Road Safety Awareness
Indore News: ‘Yamraj’ Spreads Road Safety Awareness
Indore News: Six Held For Murdering Man Over Petty Issue, Dumping Body Near Ralamandal
Indore News: Six Held For Murdering Man Over Petty Issue, Dumping Body Near Ralamandal