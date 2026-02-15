Indore News: Four Arrested For Duping People Of ₹25 Lakh |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Four people were arrested for alleged involvement in a loan fraud case in which around 40 people were cheated of nearly Rs 25 lakh, the police said on Saturday. The accused were running a fake finance company from Shagun Arcade in the Vijay Nagar area.

Vijay Nagar police station in charge Chandrakant Patel said that the accused lured the victims by promising instant loans of up to Rs 5 lakh at low interest rates without requiring a guarantor.

The victims were asked to deposit 20 per cent of the amount as advance margin money. After collecting the money, the accused shut the office and disappeared.

Following complaints from multiple victims, a case was registered and a special investigation team was formed. The arrested accused include Shivam Tiwari, Devendra Golkar, Vinay Nagar and Mitali Yadav. Police revealed that Shivam Tiwari had earlier worked in a finance company and used his experience to plan the fraud.

During investigation, it was found that fake receipts were issued to victims and some money was transferred directly into personal bank accounts. Further investigation was underway to get more information related to the case. Efforts were on to identify other victims and recover the amount.