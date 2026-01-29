 Indore Stabbing Case: Crime Driven By Hurt Ego As Accused Pressured Woman For Marriage; Jilted Lover Kills One
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore Stabbing Case: Crime Driven By Hurt Ego As Accused Pressured Woman For Marriage; Jilted Lover Kills One

Indore Stabbing Case: Crime Driven By Hurt Ego As Accused Pressured Woman For Marriage; Jilted Lover Kills One

Jilted lover Vedant Solanki fatally attacked a young woman’s family in Indore after she refused his marriage proposals. Investigations reveal Solanki, who befriended the woman a year and a half ago under false pretenses, became possessive and harassed her. Her brother Vidhan was killed, and her mother Anita critically injured. Solanki also harmed himself and is under hospital treatment.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, January 29, 2026, 12:31 AM IST
article-image
Indore Stabbing Case: Crime Driven By Hurt Ego As Accused Pressured Woman For Marriage; Jilted Lover Kills One | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Ongoing investigation into the brutal attack in which the jilted lover entered the house of a young woman, killed her brother Vidhan Lakhawat and seriously injured her mother Anita, revealed that the accused Vedant Solanki, had been troubling the girl for marriage, which led her to distance herself from him.

Vedant met the girl about one and a half years ago after telling her that he is alone. By sharing emotional stories, he gained her sympathy and became friends with her. They developed a close friendship, but the girl was unaware of his wrong intentions. She considered him only a good friend.

 DCP Zone-1 Krishna Lalchandani said that Vedant and the girl worked together at an eye centre in the Vijay Nagar area, where Vedant was in a senior position. Over time, he tried to get closer to her emotionally. Later, he began interfering in her personal life and even forced her to cut ties with other friends.

 A few days ago, Vedant started pressuring the girl to marry him. When she opposed this and tried to explain, he became possessive and continued to harass her. Disturbed by his behaviour, the girl informed her family and lodged a verbal complaint at the Aerodrome police station two days before the incident. The police called Vedant to the station, where he gave a written apology and promised not to trouble her again.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Drives India’s Retail Leasing Rebound As Sector Records 54 Per Cent Growth In 2025: JLL
Mumbai Drives India’s Retail Leasing Rebound As Sector Records 54 Per Cent Growth In 2025: JLL
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 28, 2026, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Diamond Wednesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 28, 2026, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Diamond Wednesday Weekly Draw
Chinese President Xi Jinping's Top Military Command Consumed By Paranoia: Report
Chinese President Xi Jinping's Top Military Command Consumed By Paranoia: Report
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 28, 2026, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50 Chenab Wednesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 28, 2026, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50 Chenab Wednesday Weekly Draw

 Police believe that writing the apology hurt Vedant’s ego deeply. Taking this as an insult, he planned to harm the girl, but instead attacked her family members. In the attack, her brother Vidhan was killed and her mother Anita was critically injured.

Read Also
MP News: Board Exam Question Papers Reach Chhatarpur In GPS-Fitted Truck, Kept Under 24-Hour CCTV...
article-image

After the attack, Vedant also injured himself in an apparent attempt to commit suicide. When police took him to a hospital, he created a ruckus and refused treatment. He even threatened that if treatment was forced on him, he would take another extreme step later. Currently, he is undergoing treatment at a city hospital and his condition is said to be serious, police added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore Stabbing Case: Crime Driven By Hurt Ego As Accused Pressured Woman For Marriage; Jilted Lover...
Indore Stabbing Case: Crime Driven By Hurt Ego As Accused Pressured Woman For Marriage; Jilted Lover...
Indore Water Tragedy: 30 Days, 30 Deaths In Bhagirathpura Due To Contaminated Water, Still No Relief
Indore Water Tragedy: 30 Days, 30 Deaths In Bhagirathpura Due To Contaminated Water, Still No Relief
MP News: Drunk Cop Rams Bike & Threatens Vendor In Neemuch; SP Suspends Errant Constable
MP News: Drunk Cop Rams Bike & Threatens Vendor In Neemuch; SP Suspends Errant Constable
Indore Water Tragedy: Madhya Pradesh High Court Flags Right To Clean Water, Orders Independent Probe
Indore Water Tragedy: Madhya Pradesh High Court Flags Right To Clean Water, Orders Independent Probe
MP News: Board Exam Question Papers Reach Chhatarpur In GPS-Fitted Truck, Kept Under 24-Hour CCTV...
MP News: Board Exam Question Papers Reach Chhatarpur In GPS-Fitted Truck, Kept Under 24-Hour CCTV...