Indore Stabbing Case: Crime Driven By Hurt Ego As Accused Pressured Woman For Marriage; Jilted Lover Kills One | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Ongoing investigation into the brutal attack in which the jilted lover entered the house of a young woman, killed her brother Vidhan Lakhawat and seriously injured her mother Anita, revealed that the accused Vedant Solanki, had been troubling the girl for marriage, which led her to distance herself from him.

Vedant met the girl about one and a half years ago after telling her that he is alone. By sharing emotional stories, he gained her sympathy and became friends with her. They developed a close friendship, but the girl was unaware of his wrong intentions. She considered him only a good friend.

DCP Zone-1 Krishna Lalchandani said that Vedant and the girl worked together at an eye centre in the Vijay Nagar area, where Vedant was in a senior position. Over time, he tried to get closer to her emotionally. Later, he began interfering in her personal life and even forced her to cut ties with other friends.

A few days ago, Vedant started pressuring the girl to marry him. When she opposed this and tried to explain, he became possessive and continued to harass her. Disturbed by his behaviour, the girl informed her family and lodged a verbal complaint at the Aerodrome police station two days before the incident. The police called Vedant to the station, where he gave a written apology and promised not to trouble her again.

Police believe that writing the apology hurt Vedant’s ego deeply. Taking this as an insult, he planned to harm the girl, but instead attacked her family members. In the attack, her brother Vidhan was killed and her mother Anita was critically injured.

After the attack, Vedant also injured himself in an apparent attempt to commit suicide. When police took him to a hospital, he created a ruckus and refused treatment. He even threatened that if treatment was forced on him, he would take another extreme step later. Currently, he is undergoing treatment at a city hospital and his condition is said to be serious, police added.